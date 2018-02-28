The Data Modeler will report directly to Data Architect, University Decision Support (UDS) within the Division of Information Technology (DIT). This is an opportunity to join a newly formed unit (UDS) and contribute to a strategic initiative to improve data-driven decision-making on campus. The Data Modeler will be responsible for requirements gathering and data modeling (conceptual, logical and physical) to support the creation of a new Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) and data platform. This includes conducting user interviews, facilitating data modeling sessions, writing business and technical requirements, maintaining data models in ERWin, creating DDL and DML scripts as needed and documentation. The Data Modeler will collaborate with the DSSteam on a day-to-day basis and receive technical guidance from the Data Warehouse Architect.

The position requires a thorough knowledge of dimensional data modeling, process modeling, data warehousing and data management principles, processes and best practices. The position also requires a solid understanding of Master Data Management principles. Prior successful data warehouse implementations are a must. Clear communication, demonstrated organizational skills, the ability to collaborate with non-technical stakeholders, create clear and concise technical documentation, and make critical decisions are requirements to be successful in this position.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in computer science, information systems or a related IT discipline.

3-5 years of experience in a role primarily responsible for developing and implementing dimensional data models.

At least 3 years of hands-on SQL development experience.

Experience using a data modeling tool similar to ERWin or ER Studio.

Extensive experience conducting user interviews and guiding customers in developing decision driven business requirements.

Experience facilitating data modeling sessions and design walkthroughs with development team members and business users.

Experience using data modeling techniques to analyze business requirements, translate them to data requirements and develop logical and physical data models using a data modeling tool.

Strong understanding of Master Data Management.

Experience building dimensional models and a strong understanding of dimensional modeling best practices.

Experience developing and maintaining large scale, enterprise data warehouse, data models.

Experience developing source to target mappings and technical documentation.

Ability to communicate clearly, in written or spoken word, with customers and team members.

Experience working with at least 2 common database platforms ( i.e Oracle, SQL Server, Teradata, etc).

PREFERENCES:

Experience performing data profiling activities.

Experience working with data virtualization tools.

Experience with Amazon Redshift or other cloud-based data warehouse technologies.

Self-motivated, energetic, detail oriented and a team player.

Experience modeling higher education data is a plus.

Best consideration date: 03/13/2018

Please, apply at: https://ejobs.umd.edu/postings/58223

