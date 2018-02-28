Who We Are

"The advancement of science should be the chief concern of a nation that would conserve and increase the welfare of its people."

-James McKeen Cattell, former AAAS President and Editor of Science

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to advancing science for the benefit of all people. For over a century, AAAS has been a force for science, from helping to establish science as a credible field in the 19th century to using satellite imaging technology to document human rights abuses in 2007. We are recognized as the world’s largest general scientific society and the proud publisher of the Science family of journals. Past presidents have included astronomer Edward Charles Pickering, anthropologist Margaret Mead, and biologist Stephen Jay Gould. Our mission is centered on the belief that STEM research and education can help solve many of the challenges the world faces today.

AAAS is a culture steeped in history, but adaptive to change and new ideas. We recognize the hard work of our employees and encourage the development of our staff. Our colleagues represent an array of expertise from scholarly publishing to digital marketing, educational research to government relations, all with a shared focus on mission. At AAAS, you are part of a talented team, dedicated to advancing science and serving society.

Work With Us

We have an exciting full-time opportunity for a Senior Program Associate, Research Competitiveness Program (RCP) in our Washington, DC office. The Research Competitiveness Program has worked for 20 years to build STEM capacity nationally and internationally and continues to seek to expand and diversify the funding and variety of programs. Reporting to the Program Director, the Senior Program Associate will develop and lead site visits to evaluate the progress and outcomes of multi-year, multi-institution STEM programs. This individual may also contribute to a wider range of programs in RCP that build capacity for science, technology, and engineering communities.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Lead quantitative STEM program evaluation and qualitative assessment projects

For quantitative evaluation, develop a logic model or other evaluation framework; develop data collection instruments; collect and analyze data; write reports incorporating data visualization

Serve as primary point of contact with university consortia or individual universities, defining evaluation or assessment goals, assessment site visit agenda, and panelist expertise

Develop concept papers, implementation plans, and budgets

Identify and recruit site visit experts and coordinate their work

Travel and lead site visits at academic institutions

Lead the drafting and editing of assessment reports

Develop, negotiate, and monitor budgets and contracts; initiate invoicing to funders and payments to experts

Maintain ethical standards and the integrity of processes

As needed, lead projects to provide peer-reviews and panel reviews for research proposals submitted to externally organized competitions

Represent RCP and make presentations at conferences and meetings

Maintain working relationships with current and potential funders, panelists, reviewers, and other outside parties

Develop proposals and concept papers for new funding and build relationships with potential new funders and implementing partners

Support workshop implementation through oversight of logistics, recruitment of external faculty, and contributions to curriculum development and monitoring and evaluation of outcomes and impacts

Write, edit, and proofread documents related to program implementation including program reports, consensus reviews, white papers, presentation, daily correspondence, and other documents

Provide cross-cutting administrative support within RCP as requested

Supervise and advise the work of interns as needed

Contribute to broader goals and initiatives within AAAS

Additional duties as assigned

Key Requirements

A Ph.D. in the field of science, engineering, or mathematics required; academic background in the biomedical sciences a plus

Minimum of three years’ experience, beyond the completion of a Ph.D, with designing and implementing STEM program evaluations (e.g. development of logics models or the equivalent, design and implementation of data collection instruments, data analysis and reporting)

Demonstrated insight and experience regarding STEM program planning and implementation at the institutional level

Experience in quantitative and qualitative program evaluation preferable

Experience organizing peer-reviewed competitions a plus

Experience creating and leading university level trainings/courses a plus

Foreign Language skills in Arabic, French, and/or Spanish a plus

Experience approaching potential program funders and donors through meetings, concept papers, and proposals a plus

Strong interpersonal skills, collegiality, willingness and ability to identify problems and adapt

Excellent verbal and written communication skills including strong editorial writing skills

Proficient with Microsoft Office, EndNote, online platforms for webinars and social networking, and website content management systems

Ability to travel both within the U.S. and internationally

Application Process

Interested candidates should submit a resume and brief cover letter outlining qualifications and interest in the position by March 27, 2018. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. If we think you might be a good fit for the role, we will contact you with next steps.

Interested candidates should submit a resume and brief cover letter outlining qualifications and interest in the position by March 27, 2018. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. If we think you might be a good fit for the role, we will contact you with next steps.