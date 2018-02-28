Senior Program Associate, Research Competitiveness Program (RCP)
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Feb 28, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 27, 2018
- Function
- Program Manager
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
Who We Are
"The advancement of science should be the chief concern of a nation that would conserve and increase the welfare of its people."
-James McKeen Cattell, former AAAS President and Editor of Science
The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to advancing science for the benefit of all people. For over a century, AAAS has been a force for science, from helping to establish science as a credible field in the 19th century to using satellite imaging technology to document human rights abuses in 2007. We are recognized as the world’s largest general scientific society and the proud publisher of the Science family of journals. Past presidents have included astronomer Edward Charles Pickering, anthropologist Margaret Mead, and biologist Stephen Jay Gould. Our mission is centered on the belief that STEM research and education can help solve many of the challenges the world faces today.
AAAS is a culture steeped in history, but adaptive to change and new ideas. We recognize the hard work of our employees and encourage the development of our staff. Our colleagues represent an array of expertise from scholarly publishing to digital marketing, educational research to government relations, all with a shared focus on mission. At AAAS, you are part of a talented team, dedicated to advancing science and serving society.
Work With Us
We have an exciting full-time opportunity for a Senior Program Associate, Research Competitiveness Program (RCP) in our Washington, DC office. The Research Competitiveness Program has worked for 20 years to build STEM capacity nationally and internationally and continues to seek to expand and diversify the funding and variety of programs. Reporting to the Program Director, the Senior Program Associate will develop and lead site visits to evaluate the progress and outcomes of multi-year, multi-institution STEM programs. This individual may also contribute to a wider range of programs in RCP that build capacity for science, technology, and engineering communities.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Lead quantitative STEM program evaluation and qualitative assessment projects
- For quantitative evaluation, develop a logic model or other evaluation framework; develop data collection instruments; collect and analyze data; write reports incorporating data visualization
- Serve as primary point of contact with university consortia or individual universities, defining evaluation or assessment goals, assessment site visit agenda, and panelist expertise
- Develop concept papers, implementation plans, and budgets
- Identify and recruit site visit experts and coordinate their work
- Travel and lead site visits at academic institutions
- Lead the drafting and editing of assessment reports
- Develop, negotiate, and monitor budgets and contracts; initiate invoicing to funders and payments to experts
- Maintain ethical standards and the integrity of processes
- As needed, lead projects to provide peer-reviews and panel reviews for research proposals submitted to externally organized competitions
- Represent RCP and make presentations at conferences and meetings
- Maintain working relationships with current and potential funders, panelists, reviewers, and other outside parties
- Develop proposals and concept papers for new funding and build relationships with potential new funders and implementing partners
- Support workshop implementation through oversight of logistics, recruitment of external faculty, and contributions to curriculum development and monitoring and evaluation of outcomes and impacts
- Write, edit, and proofread documents related to program implementation including program reports, consensus reviews, white papers, presentation, daily correspondence, and other documents
- Provide cross-cutting administrative support within RCP as requested
- Supervise and advise the work of interns as needed
- Contribute to broader goals and initiatives within AAAS
- Additional duties as assigned
Key Requirements
- A Ph.D. in the field of science, engineering, or mathematics required; academic background in the biomedical sciences a plus
- Minimum of three years’ experience, beyond the completion of a Ph.D, with designing and implementing STEM program evaluations (e.g. development of logics models or the equivalent, design and implementation of data collection instruments, data analysis and reporting)
- Demonstrated insight and experience regarding STEM program planning and implementation at the institutional level
- Experience in quantitative and qualitative program evaluation preferable
- Experience organizing peer-reviewed competitions a plus
- Experience creating and leading university level trainings/courses a plus
- Foreign Language skills in Arabic, French, and/or Spanish a plus
- Experience approaching potential program funders and donors through meetings, concept papers, and proposals a plus
- Strong interpersonal skills, collegiality, willingness and ability to identify problems and adapt
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills including strong editorial writing skills
- Proficient with Microsoft Office, EndNote, online platforms for webinars and social networking, and website content management systems
- Ability to travel both within the U.S. and internationally
Application Process
Interested candidates should submit a resume and brief cover letter outlining qualifications and interest in the position by March 27, 2018. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. If we think you might be a good fit for the role, we will contact you with next steps.
AAAS is an EEO employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or other protected category. AAAS uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees.