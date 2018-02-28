Bishop Ireton High School, a Catholic high school in Alexandria, Virginia, is looking for energetic, passionate teachers who welcome the challenges of the classroom and demonstrate professionalism in a collaborative environment. The ideal candidates will be team players who have strong communication skills. The school has openings for the following teaching positions in the 2018-2019 school year:

Math Teachers – Qualified candidates will possess a bachelor’s degree in mathematics; a master’s degree is preferred. A Virginia teaching license is also preferred. Two positions are open, one for an Algebra 1 teacher, the other for a teacher for Algebra 2, Pre-calculus, and possibly Trigonometry.

Science Teachers– Qualified candidates will possess a bachelor’s degree in chemistry or physics; a master’s degree is preferred. A Virginia license is also preferred. Two positions are open. One involves teaching mostly Chemistry classes, but may require teaching Physics as well. The other position involves teaching Physics, AP Physics and Engineering classes.

Computer Science and Computer Applications Teacher – Qualified candidates will possess a bachelor’s degree in a related field or in education; a master’s degree is preferred. Course work in multimedia, computer science, and/or math, as well as work experience in those fields is also desired. A Virginia license is a plus.

English Teacher – Qualified candidates will possess a bachelor’s degree in English; a master’s degree is preferred. A Virginia teaching license and experience are also preferred. This position may involve teaching literature and writing for students at more than one grade level.

Mandarin Chinese I Teacher - Successful candidates will be dedicated teachers holding a Bachelor’s degree in Mandarin Chinese and should possess native or near-native proficiency in both Chinese and English (must be able to interact with colleagues, students and families proficiently in English). This is a part-time position that has the potential to become full time in the future. Candidates with experience teaching Chinese in high school or at the late middle-school level using communicative and task-based pedagogical practices and who have a current Virginia teaching license are preferred. Experience living in a Chinese culture is a plus.

Interested candidates should send an email including a letter of interest and current resume to Mrs. Lonnell Battle, Assistant Principal for Academics, at battlel@bishopireton.org.