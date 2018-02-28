Function:

Under limited supervision of the IT Manager, the IT Project Manager drives smooth and successful delivery of project outcomes to optimize the business value delivered across the IT portfolio. The role establishes and advances the practice of technical project and portfolio management, change management, adoption, and governance on behalf of the IT organization. The role routinely analyzes and optimizes aggregate resource consumption and risk within the portfolio, manages change, assures adequate, timely, high-quality communication and decision making, maximizes throughput, usability, and value, technology adopted and sustained, and quality of service experience provided to the internal customer community at Fairfax Water. The role will utilize a large body of knowledge and experience including strategies and tactics for full lifecycle analysis, design, development, maintenance, and support of enterprise systems, integration, software, all varieties of infrastructure including cloud and hybrid architectures, IT services, and business solutions utilizing SAP, the Microsoft ecosystem inclusive of Windows, Office 365, and SharePoint Online, and ESRI ArcGIS.

Responsibilities: