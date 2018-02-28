Sr. Technical Project Management Analyst
- Employer
- Fairfax Water
- Location
- Fairfax, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 28, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 21, 2018
- Industry
- Utilities
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Function:
Under limited supervision of the IT Manager, the IT Project Manager drives smooth and successful delivery of project outcomes to optimize the business value delivered across the IT portfolio. The role establishes and advances the practice of technical project and portfolio management, change management, adoption, and governance on behalf of the IT organization. The role routinely analyzes and optimizes aggregate resource consumption and risk within the portfolio, manages change, assures adequate, timely, high-quality communication and decision making, maximizes throughput, usability, and value, technology adopted and sustained, and quality of service experience provided to the internal customer community at Fairfax Water. The role will utilize a large body of knowledge and experience including strategies and tactics for full lifecycle analysis, design, development, maintenance, and support of enterprise systems, integration, software, all varieties of infrastructure including cloud and hybrid architectures, IT services, and business solutions utilizing SAP, the Microsoft ecosystem inclusive of Windows, Office 365, and SharePoint Online, and ESRI ArcGIS.
Responsibilities:
- Serve as a resource for specialized and complex technical knowledge and skills and works to transfer those skills and that knowledge to other Information Technology staff members.
- Identify and oversees the development, training, coaching and mentoring of junior staff.
- Apply specialized and complex technical knowledge and skills across a broad range of complex information systems problems.
- Lead and administrate key interdepartmental processes including budgeting, purchasing, and asset management.
- Lead and manage exceptionally large, complex, or sensitive IT projects
- Lead and drive the coordination and execution of inter-departmental processes and the improvements thereof on behalf of IT including budgeting, purchasing, and asset management
- Inform, develop, and administrate IT policy.
- Elicit, analyze, and evaluate business requirements. Formulate options, implications, and recommendations to optimally address the requirements in process and technology changes.
- Advance project and portfolio management, change management, business analysis, and information technology best practices
- Demonstrate mastery of project management systems, methodology, tools, and techniques (including project planning, schedule development, scope management and cost management).
- Interface and communicate with internal customers, project team, and management
- Drive the efforts of the project team to a successful completion.
- Develop, maintain, and drive project plans, change management plans, communication plans, budgets, schedules, status reports, action item logs, risk register, and issue logs
- Develop and manage technology roadmaps to optimize systems, services, and outcomes.
- Develop and support fellow employees by setting work priorities, planning and scheduling, completing and assigning tasks.
- Coordinate with other departments to ensure proper resources are available and tasks are being completed.
- Provide overall strategy, management, and technical support for enterprise systems, integration, software, all varieties of infrastructure including cloud and hybrid architectures, IT services, and business solutions.
- Develop, implement, and continuously improve policies, standards, business processes, data models, measurements, knowledge bases, and procedures for systems and services. Drive team members to contribute and adhere to the same.
- Enable and advance the whole organization’s efforts to learn, adopt, and adapt to new technologies and digital methods of doing business.
- Perform other duties as assigned, including leading special projects as assigned.
Qualifications:
- Possession of ten (10) years’ experience in technical project management, enterprise systems management, and/or similar experience; or,
- Possession of an associate’s degree and eight (8) years’ experience in technical project management, enterprise systems management, and/or similar experience; or,
- Possession of a bachelor’s degree and six (6) years’ experience in technical project management, enterprise systems management, and/or similar experience; or,
- Possession of a master’s degree and four (4) years of technical project management, enterprise systems management, and/or similar experience.
- Ten or more years of direct hands-on technology experience in networking and/or enterprise systems management.
- Extensive understanding of technology purchasing processes including direct experience with public procurement, RFP development and vendor selection, presentations, and holistic cost-benefit analyses.
- Extensive development, operational, and administrative/maintenance understanding of public and private cloud technologies and services, network and data center operations, and infrastructure.
- Ability to identify and evaluate key technology solutions in business benefit terms including systems integration, application development, mobility, and virtualization.
- Strong and sound operational understanding of enterprise technology and business systems, theories, principles, and practices.
- Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment with strong persuasive verbal and written communication skills including the ability to convey advanced technical and business concepts to nontechnical audiences.
- SAP, Microsoft, AWS, or Cisco experience and certifications are preferred.
- Change management and project management certifications are strongly preferred.
- Business analysis and process (re)engineering experience, training, and/or certifications are preferred.
- Must pass a controlled substance (drug) test for employment.