Preschool Teacher/Assistant

Employer
Potomac Glen Day School
Location
Potomac, Montgomery, Maryland
Posted
Feb 28, 2018
Closes
Apr 04, 2018
Function
School and Teaching
Industry
Education
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time

 

Potomac Glen Day School is looking for a Preschool Teacher/Assistants.

4 yr. degree preferred. We are looking for professional,

energetic and enthusiastic people who want to become a permanent part of

our team, Benefits. Email resume to

potomacglendayschool@gmail.com and call 301-299-9193. Check out our website: www.potomacglendayschool.com

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Preschool Teacher/Assistant

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this