Preschool Teacher/Assistant
- Employer
- Potomac Glen Day School
- Location
- Potomac, Montgomery, Maryland
- Posted
- Feb 28, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 04, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Potomac Glen Day School is looking for a Preschool Teacher/Assistants.
4 yr. degree preferred. We are looking for professional,
energetic and enthusiastic people who want to become a permanent part of
our team, Benefits. Email resume to
potomacglendayschool@gmail.com and call 301-299-9193. Check out our website: www.potomacglendayschool.com
