FULL TIME HOURLY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE POSITION WITH BENEFITS! AVAILABLE ASAP IN HYATTSVILLE MARYLAND

BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE MANDATORY CDL LICENSE NOT REQUIRED

PLEASE CALL 301-773-4700 PLEASE FILL OUT ATTACHED APPLICATION

PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR CURRENT DRIVING RECORD

DRIVER POSITION DESCRIPTION

Ensure assigned vehicle is operational check gas, oil, etc.

Proper AHS attire must be worn suitable pants, steel toe boots are mandatory

Deliver a wide variety of items to different addresses and through different routes

Follow route and time schedule

Load, unload, prepare, inspect and operate delivery vehicle

Complete logs and reports

Obtain LEGIBLE signature and printed name of material being delivered

Must contact dispatch with location after every delivery

Vehicle must be refueled prior to returning to the warehouse

Clean trash from vehicles and secure straps and bungies and close of business

Treat Customers respectfully please call jobsite point of contact once. Allow the customer 10 minutes to return your call then you may call again

Must drive courteously and cautiously Atlantic Hardware Supply’s vehicles are lettered we must obtain our reputation of excellent customer service by abiding all traffic regulations

Traffic Violations- If you have three infractions you will be put on a 30 day probation period. If you receive a traffic violation within those 30 days you will be terminated

WAREHOUSE POSITION DESCRIPTION: