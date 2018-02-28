FULL TIME HOURLY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE POSITION WITH BENEFITS!
- Employer
- Atlantic Hardware Supply
- Location
- Hyattsville, Maryland
- Salary
- HOURLY RATE WITH POSSIBLE OVERTIME HOURS
- Posted
- Feb 28, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 04, 2018
- Contact
- HIRING MANAGER
- Function
- Driver
- Industry
- Warehouse
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
FULL TIME HOURLY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE POSITION WITH BENEFITS! AVAILABLE ASAP IN HYATTSVILLE MARYLAND
BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE MANDATORY CDL LICENSE NOT REQUIRED
PLEASE CALL 301-773-4700 PLEASE FILL OUT ATTACHED APPLICATION
PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR CURRENT DRIVING RECORD
DRIVER POSITION DESCRIPTION
- Ensure assigned vehicle is operational check gas, oil, etc.
- Proper AHS attire must be worn suitable pants, steel toe boots are mandatory
- Deliver a wide variety of items to different addresses and through different routes
- Follow route and time schedule
- Load, unload, prepare, inspect and operate delivery vehicle
- Complete logs and reports
- Obtain LEGIBLE signature and printed name of material being delivered
- Must contact dispatch with location after every delivery
- Vehicle must be refueled prior to returning to the warehouse
- Clean trash from vehicles and secure straps and bungies and close of business
- Treat Customers respectfully please call jobsite point of contact once. Allow the customer 10 minutes to return your call then you may call again
- Must drive courteously and cautiously Atlantic Hardware Supply’s vehicles are lettered we must obtain our reputation of excellent customer service by abiding all traffic regulations
- Traffic Violations- If you have three infractions you will be put on a 30 day probation period. If you receive a traffic violation within those 30 days you will be terminated
WAREHOUSE POSITION DESCRIPTION:
- Prepares orders by pulling materials; packing boxes and placing orders in designated staging area
- Must be able to operate forklift
- Must be computer literate
- Occasionally will deliver by driving truck or van to and from vendors or customers
- Maintains quality service by following organization standards
- Maintains safe and clean work environment by keeping shelves, pallet area, and workstations neat; maintaining clean shipping supply area; complying with procedures, rules, and regulations
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed