FULL TIME HOURLY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE POSITION WITH BENEFITS!

Atlantic Hardware Supply
Hyattsville, Maryland
HOURLY RATE WITH POSSIBLE OVERTIME HOURS
Feb 28, 2018
Apr 04, 2018
HIRING MANAGER
Driver
Warehouse
Entry Level
Full Time

FULL TIME HOURLY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE POSITION WITH BENEFITS! AVAILABLE ASAP IN HYATTSVILLE MARYLAND
BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE MANDATORY CDL LICENSE NOT REQUIRED
PLEASE CALL 301-773-4700 PLEASE FILL OUT ATTACHED APPLICATION
PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR CURRENT DRIVING RECORD

 

DRIVER POSITION DESCRIPTION

  • Ensure assigned vehicle is operational check gas, oil, etc.
  • Proper AHS attire must be worn suitable pants, steel toe boots are mandatory 
  • Deliver a wide variety of items to different addresses and through different routes
  • Follow route and time schedule
  • Load, unload, prepare, inspect and operate delivery vehicle
  • Complete logs and reports
  • Obtain LEGIBLE signature and printed name of material being delivered
  • Must contact dispatch with location after every delivery
  • Vehicle must be refueled prior to returning to the warehouse
  • Clean trash from vehicles and secure straps and bungies and close of business
  • Treat Customers respectfully please call jobsite point of contact once. Allow the customer 10 minutes to return your call then you may call again
  • Must drive courteously and cautiously Atlantic Hardware Supply’s vehicles are lettered we must obtain our reputation of excellent customer service by abiding all traffic  regulations
  • Traffic Violations- If you have three infractions you will be put on a 30 day probation period. If you receive a traffic violation within those 30 days you will be terminated

WAREHOUSE POSITION DESCRIPTION:

  • Prepares orders by pulling materials; packing boxes and placing orders in designated staging area
  • Must be able to operate forklift
  • Must be computer literate
  • Occasionally will deliver by driving truck or van to and from vendors or customers
  • Maintains quality service by following organization standards
  • Maintains safe and clean work environment by keeping shelves, pallet area, and workstations neat; maintaining clean shipping supply area; complying with procedures, rules, and regulations
  • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

