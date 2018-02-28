Education Data Analyst

Employer
Quality Information Partners
Location
Herndon, Virginia
Posted
Feb 28, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Analyst, Research, Consultant and Strategist
Industry
Education, Government and Public Services, Federal
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Quality Information Partners, Inc. (QIP) is a woman-owned small business that delivers expertise to the education community and beyond in data management, communications, project management, data analysis, report writing, web management/analysis, and technology planning services to the education data community and other clients with a focus on data production, analysis, or management.

 

QIP is seeking a conscientious, analytical, driven, independent individual with the ability to work well with others, understand data, and assist in task management with excellent communication skills. QIP is looking to hire a data analyst to work on the CCD (Common Core of Data) portion of the EDFacts Initiative. This position will serve as client contact for analytical expertise, develop conceptual frameworks that guide analysis work, apply appropriate techniques to analyze and report data, organize and document analytical results and research procedures, and prepare reports and present findings to clients. This person also will work as part of a larger data team to support EDFacts.

Required Qualifications:

  • A Master's degree, preferably in statistics or a social science discipline, such as education, public policy, public administration, or sociology
  • Experience with large datasets and basic knowledge of statistics and survey methodology
  • 1-2 years of programming experience in SAS, STATA, or SPSS, with focus on statistical procedures
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Attention to detail and the ability to think analytically and exercise judgment to solve problems
  • Ability to work independently or as part of a team
  • Solid work ethic and the ability to exert optimal effort to successfully complete tasks on time
  • High degree of professionalism, discretion, and excellent customer service skills
  • U.S. Citizenship

Preferred:

  • Familiarity with advanced SAS procedures, such as PROC SQL and SAS Macro Language

