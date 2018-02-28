Human Resources Analyst

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
McLean, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 28, 2018
Closes
Apr 04, 2018
Ref
AD216287
Function
Human Resources
Industry
Hospitality and Tourism
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a world-renowned hospitality company who is seeking a motivated and dependable Human Resources Analyst. This individual will be responsible for supporting any business goals for the clients of this company. Are you someone with excellent communication skills, an aptitude for analytics and a passion for HR? If so, apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

  • Exceptional critical thinking and both quantitative and qualitative analytical skills with the ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems
  • Work cross-functionally to design, develop and deploy new reports and data analytics
  • Ability to exercise sound judgment and decision making skills 
  • Ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions even among seemingly unrelated events
  • Excellent written and verbal communication and comprehension skills, including the ability to clearly explain complex analytical topics to a wide audience who may or may not be familiar with analytics or the subject matter 
  • Serve as the subject-matter expert to provide guidance to cross-functional teams of internal business partners in order to effectively deliver Talent Management and HCM system initiative

Qualifications/Background Profile:  

  • Experience in HR Analytics and the use of predictive analytics in Talent Management
  • Experience with enterprise-wide human capital management system implementations
  • Three (3) or more years of analytical and Talent Management experience
  • High proficiency with MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook
  • Working knowledge of Tableau software and Oracle Cloud HCM

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later
Share

Apply for Human Resources Analyst

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this