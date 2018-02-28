Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a world-renowned hospitality company who is seeking a motivated and dependable Human Resources Analyst. This individual will be responsible for supporting any business goals for the clients of this company. Are you someone with excellent communication skills, an aptitude for analytics and a passion for HR? If so, apply now or call 703-821-1911!

Responsibilities:

Exceptional critical thinking and both quantitative and qualitative analytical skills with the ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems

Work cross-functionally to design, develop and deploy new reports and data analytics

Ability to exercise sound judgment and decision making skills

Ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions even among seemingly unrelated events

Excellent written and verbal communication and comprehension skills, including the ability to clearly explain complex analytical topics to a wide audience who may or may not be familiar with analytics or the subject matter

Serve as the subject-matter expert to provide guidance to cross-functional teams of internal business partners in order to effectively deliver Talent Management and HCM system initiative

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Experience in HR Analytics and the use of predictive analytics in Talent Management

Experience with enterprise-wide human capital management system implementations

Three (3) or more years of analytical and Talent Management experience

High proficiency with MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook

Working knowledge of Tableau software and Oracle Cloud HCM

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!