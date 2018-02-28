Management Analyst

Employer
Axiom Resource Management, Inc.
Location
Falls Church, Virginia
Posted
Feb 28, 2018
Closes
Apr 04, 2018
Function
Analyst, Business, Consultant and Strategist
Industry
Consulting
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Seeking a Management Analyst to support a high profile and dynamic VA Integration project.  Successful candidates will work to identify, assess, mitigate, and track program/project risk to the enterprise and its products and services, and provide project execution support.    Successful candidate will support quality improvement initiatives by documenting processes, assisting in production of project plans, recognizing lessons learned, and coordinating data collection and reporting efforts; will facilitate meetings and capture appropriate action items and draft/assist in preparation of information papers, briefings, and presentations.  Candidate will solicit technical information from various clients and vendors and act as liaison to various VA domains; monitor, schedule and assist with action items as required.  Successful candidate must have a Bachelor's degree and 5-7 years of experience.  Knowledge of VA benefits and clinical operations is beneficial.  Must be detail-oriented and possess strong interpersonal, analytical, facilitation, presentation, and writing skills.  Must be a self-starter with the ability to work independently and with remotely-located team members.

