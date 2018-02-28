Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Full-time (36hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) in support of our Pharmacy operations at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, VA.

Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Pharmacy Technician - Previous experience

License

Required: Cert Pharmacy Tech, Pharmacy Intern

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Certified Virginia Pharmacy Tech or Certified Virginia Pharmacy Intern required.

External Posting Description

Sentara offers a stable, professional and team based work environment, competitive compensation and an outstanding employee benefits package, as well as the opportunity to work with an award winning Pharmacy team!