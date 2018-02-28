Pharmacy Technician - Inpatient
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Suffolk, VA
- Posted
- Feb 28, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Specialty Trades
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Full-time (36hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) in support of our Pharmacy operations at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, VA.
Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Pharmacy Technician - Previous experience
License
Required: Cert Pharmacy Tech, Pharmacy Intern
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Certified Virginia Pharmacy Tech or Certified Virginia Pharmacy Intern required.
External Posting Description
Sentara offers a stable, professional and team based work environment, competitive compensation and an outstanding employee benefits package, as well as the opportunity to work with an award winning Pharmacy team!