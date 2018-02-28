Pharmacy Technician - Inpatient

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Suffolk, VA
Posted
Feb 28, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work Full-time (36hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) in support of our Pharmacy operations at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk, VA.

Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. Responsible for managing the drug distribution system and providing technical support in all aspects of the delivery of safe, effective, patient focused and cost efficient drug therapy.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Pharmacy Technician - Previous experience

License
Required: Cert Pharmacy Tech, Pharmacy Intern

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Certified Virginia Pharmacy Tech or Certified Virginia Pharmacy Intern required.

External Posting Description
Sentara offers a stable, professional and team based work environment, competitive compensation and an outstanding employee benefits package, as well as the opportunity to work with an award winning Pharmacy team!

