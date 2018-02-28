Sentara Healthcare is seeking an customer-focused individual with experience with working reports, special projects, billing and follow-up to serve as a Patient Account Representative and join our team at our Battlefield corporate office in Chesapeake, VA. This position is full time, week days, 8am to 4:30pm.Applicants with prior insurance billing and follow up experience is a plus. Must have the ability to compose grammatically correct correspondence. Customer service experience is needed and good telephone technique is expected.Daily billing of paper claims (UB04 & 1500) through the collection of accurate billing.Knowledge of account reconciliation and account management, information.Must show extreme attention to detail, be organized and be able to work independently.Applicants must have a working knowledge of the following applications: HBOC, Cirius, Word and Excel.

The employee is responsible for the following in assigned areas: billing for medium and low dollar claims, daily reconciliation, registration, auditing, and collection of information. Responds to phone inquiries and follows up to obtain information requested.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Billing - 1 year

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below