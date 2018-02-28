PATIENT ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE- billing support
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Feb 28, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is seeking an customer-focused individual with experience with working reports, special projects, billing and follow-up to serve as a Patient Account Representative and join our team at our Battlefield corporate office in Chesapeake, VA. This position is full time, week days, 8am to 4:30pm.
Applicants with prior insurance billing and follow up experience is a plus. Must have the ability to compose grammatically correct correspondence. Customer service experience is needed and good telephone technique is expected.
Daily billing of paper claims (UB04 & 1500) through the collection of accurate billing.
Knowledge of account reconciliation and account management, information.
Must show extreme attention to detail, be organized and be able to work independently.
Applicants must have a working knowledge of the following applications: HBOC, Cirius, Word and Excel.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
The employee is responsible for the following in assigned areas: billing for medium and low dollar claims, daily reconciliation, registration, auditing, and collection of information. Responds to phone inquiries and follows up to obtain information requested.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Billing - 1 year
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
