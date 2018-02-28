SURGICAL TECH

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Feb 28, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara VA Beach General Hospital in VA Beach, VA is recruiting for a full-time Surgical Tech to work rotating shifts in the main O.R.

Implements plan of care for specific patient population. Collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care in the peri-operative environment.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Operating Room - Previous experience

License
Required: Basic Life Support (American Heart Association)

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
May substitute training in operating room procedures from military or vocational training program.

