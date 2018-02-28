Sentara VA Beach General Hospital in VA Beach, VA is recruiting for a full-time Surgical Tech to work rotating shifts in the main O.R.

Implements plan of care for specific patient population. Collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care in the peri-operative environment.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIST - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Operating Room - Previous experience

License

Required: Basic Life Support (American Heart Association)

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

May substitute training in operating room procedures from military or vocational training program.