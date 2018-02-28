Registered Nurse (RN)- Emergency Department (ED)
Expiring today
- Employer
- Adventist HealthCare
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Feb 28, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Registered Nurse (RN) Emergency Department (ED) Day Shift
Take your passion for Emergency Department Nursing to new heights and join our team at Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, MD as a Registered Nurse (RN) in our adult ER.
As an Emergency Department (ED) Registered Nurse (RN) at Adventist HealthCare you will enjoy benefits such as:
Annual Salary up to $90,000
Work life balance through non-rotating shifts
Recognition and rewards for professional expertise
Free parking
Financial support for certifications
Reduced tuition at partnering universities
Qualifications:
Minimum of 2 years of acute care hospital experience, prior ER or critical care experience preferred
Licensed as an RN in Maryland or other Compact Licensure State
BLS/ACLS certification through American Heart Association
To learn more about this opportunity contact: Lisa Leifheit at 301-956-7041 or by email lleifhei@adventisthealthcare.com
Work Schedule
FT, 12 hours shifts, 11a-11p, w/ weekend rotation
Tobacco Statement
Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, Adventist HealthCare will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.
Adventist HealthCare will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.
Equal Employment Opportunity
Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.
