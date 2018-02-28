Adventist Healthcare

- A premier healthcare system

- A compassionate mission of healing

- Dynamic Maryland/Washington D.C. market

We are a non-profit network of healthcare providers based in Rockville, Maryland. At Adventist HealthCare, you will find a clear passion for caring for the whole person and a progressive faith-based mission. Pursue Excellence. Practice with Compassion.

Work Schedule

Part Time: Sunday and Thursday, 10:30 to 23:00

Responsibilities

Summary

The ED Registrar registers Emergency Department and Labor and Delivery patients by obtaining the financial information pertinent to reimbursement and statistical data.

Responsibilities

Ensures daily operations of the department.

Demonstrates Superior Customer Service.

Registers Patients in accordance with department procedures.

Ensures compliance with insurance regulations.

Maintain patient confidentiality and dignity.

Ensures customer satisfaction.

Qualifications

High school diploma or equivalent required; college education preferred.

Previous hospital experience is preferred but will consider those with experience working in a doctors office in an administrative role.

Effective customer service and organization skills.

Ability to multi task in a fast paced environment.

Benefits

Adventist HealthCare offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including company paid time off, life insurance, short term and long term disability. In addition, Adventist HealthCare makes generous contributions towards employee health insurance, dental, vision and retirement plan benefits. A variety of voluntary benefits are also available including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Long-Term Care insurance (LTC).

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.