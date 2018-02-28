Adventist Healthcare

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center provides a range of health services to the community such as high-risk obstetrical care, cardiac and vascular care, oncology services, orthopedic care, surgical services, emergency and pediatric care. We are seeking an experience Radiologic Tech to join our team in Rockville, MD- located in the heart of Montgomery County, Maryland (just outside of Washington DC).

The Rad tech provides excellent patient care and assist the Radiologists by performing radiologic exams on patients which provide high quality films to be used for diagnostic purposes.

The ideal candidate will possess a minimum of a Graduate of an accredited School of Radiography Certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologist, must be a Licensed Radiology Tech by the state of Maryland, have a valid BLS-CPR certification and be able to handle a multi-task environment.

Ideally, we would like for you to have experience with the following:

1. GE, Siemens and Samsung equipment

2. CERNER electronic medical record (EMR)

3. PACS system

Work Schedule

FT Days: Mon - Fri 2pm - 9:30 pm

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.