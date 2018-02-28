Adventist Healthcare

Responsibilities

Tax Compliance Focused:

1. Assist in the preparation of federal and state income tax returns for not-for-profit, corporate, and partnership tax returns.

2. Assist in the preparation of Maryland annual reports and personal property returns.

3. Assist with the computation and with filing tax return extensions and estimated tax payments.

4. Coordinate the review of real and personal property tax bills and ensure payments are submitted timely.

5. Assist with responding to review comments from an outside tax advisor, for Adventist healthcare not-for-profit tax return.

Payroll Focused:

1. Process payroll biweekly and ensure employees are paid accurately and timely.

2. Assist with monitoring time and attendance.

3. Assist with filing federal and multi-state withholding returns.

4. Assist with processing quarterly and annual tax returns for federal, state and local jurisdictions, including forms W-2 and amended returns, as necessary.

5. Assist with processing payroll deposits and adjustments, as necessary.

6. Monitor phone call inquiries and requests from internal and external personnel.

7. Understand proper taxation of employer paid benefits.

8. Work collaboratively with other service teams (Accountants, HR, Benefits, etc.) and ensure all client service expectations are satisfied.

Tax Compliance & Payroll Focused:

1. Assist with responding to federal and state tax notices on a timely basis.

2. Assist with responding to the financial statement annual audit requests.

3. Assist with federal and state income tax and payroll audits, as necessary.

4. Communicate with various personnel throughout the organization to request and collect data for tax preparation and payroll function purposes.

5. Support various special projects and assist with ad hoc assignments, including researching rules and regulations.

Qualifications

Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, or related field.

3 years of experience in tax compliance or payroll a plus.

Experience with ProSystem fx Tax software and Workday Payroll a plus.

