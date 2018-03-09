Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen.

Successful completion of a background and security investigation required.

You must be registered for Selective Service if applicable (www.sss.gov).

Must be suitable for Federal Employment.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.





To meet the minimum qualifications for this position, you must meet the education requirements below:Must have completed one year or more ofby the start of their summer internship that would provide them with the following:1. Knowledge and understanding of diverse legal issues.2. Ability to communicate legal issues and principles effectively orally and in writing.3. Skill in conducting thorough legal research on a variety of issues.4. Skill in properly analyzing facts and legal questions.**Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Applicants must have successfully completed at least 1 year of graduate level education in an accredited law program. See qualifications section for more details:

Applicants selected for this position must complete a Student Volunteer Agreement that forms the basis of understanding between OIG, the school and the student volunteer.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications below.



Applications will be accepted during the open time periods. All applicants will be rated on the extent and quality of experience and education relevant to the duties of the position. The OIG will determine the BEST QUALIFIED CANDIDATES based on the major job related competencies and your knowledge, skills, and abilities reflected in your application and supporting documents as listed below:



1. your resume



2. Cover Letter



3. Law School Transcripts

To preview questions please click here.