Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Selected applicants will serve a one-year probationary period. All positions in the Clerk's Office are excepted appointments and are "at will." The United States Court of Appeals is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Selected applicants will be subject to mandatory electronic transfer of funds for payment of net pay. The United States Courthouse is a smoke-free building.

The caseload of the D.C. Circuit involves virtually every area of federal law, and is unique in the number of cases filed against the executive branch. Because staff attorneys must be able to advise the judges on difficult, varied, and important legal issues, the court is highly selective in its hiring. The court is looking for individuals who have demonstrated the ability to research and analyze complex legal issues in depth and to express themselves clearly, both orally and in writing.At a minimum, applicants must possess a J.D. degree. A judicial clerkship or internship, law review membership, or comparable legal research and writing experience is desirable. Litigation experience is advantageous. Prior experience with habeas corpus petitions and other types of post-conviction relief is also advantageous. Graduation in the top 25% of your law school class is preferred.To qualify for the CL 28 level or above, you must be a member of the bar of a state or the District of Columbia, and have at least one year of relevant experience after graduation from law school.Because the D.C. Circuit entertains a large number of high-profile and sealed cases, staff attorneys are subject to strict confidentiality requirements.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants will be evaluated based on their application and interview.