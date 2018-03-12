Not required

Background and security investigations are required.

This position is a temporary appointment.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

To qualify for this position, you must submit the following:

1. Resume

2. Completed Vacancy Questionnaire

3. Documentation /Proof of Education (e.g. copy of college transcript or degree)

4. List of professional references



All required documentation must be received by the closing date of the announcement.





A bachelor’s degree plus three (3) years of demonstrated experience using business intelligence (BI) tools, statistical/data analysis, advanced report-writing, and program/project management.Please note that authorization for the release of your adult criminal record revealing any convictions and forfeitures, and any criminal cases currently pending before the courts are required. If you are selected for the position, a criminal history records check will be conducted.

To qualify based on education, upload copy of your college transcript or degree. The transcript must show the name of the college or university, your name, list of courses with credit hours, major(s), and grade-point average or class ranking.



Foreign Education: Education completed outside the United States must have been evaluated by a private U.S. organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign educational credentials, commonly called a credential evaluation service or education to meet the above requirements.





All required information must be received by the vacancy announcement closing date.









You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Upon receipt of your complete application package, a review of your application will be made to ensure that you meet the basic qualification requirements. Answers submitted in the questionnaire must be supported on your resume.



Your resume must reflect the relevant experience and that you meet the minimum qualifications or your application will not be considered.

To preview questions please click here.