THIS POSITION HAS A POSITIVE EDUCATION REQUIREMENT.

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement:You must have a Bachelor’s degree that included 24 semester hours of mathematics and statistics, which includes 12 semester hours in mathematics and 6 semester hours in statistics.A combination of education/experience that includes 24 semester hours of mathematics and statistics, including 12 hours in mathematics and 6 hours in statistics plus the appropriate experience or additional education., you must meet the requirements described below:You must have 1 year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-05 grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes: demonstrate technical application of statistical techniques to research data and interpret the results at the developmental level; Assisting in assignments that cover miscellaneous duties related to the problems assigned to higher graded mathematical statisticians and analysts. Such skills are typically gained in the statistical or mathematical field or through performance of work where the primary concern was the subject matter of the statistical analysis efforts were required to facilitate the basic duties.You may substitute education for specialized experience as follows: 1 year of graduate level education at an accredited college or university in a related field of study such as mathematics or statistics.Superior Academic Achievement (SAA) may be met by having a Bachelor's degree, with one of the following: A GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all completed undergraduate courses or those completed in the last two years of study, or a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all courses in the major field of study or those courses in the major completed in the last two years of study, or rank in the upper one third of the class in the college, university, or major subdivision, or membership in a national honor society recognized by the Association of College Honor Societies.You must have 1 year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-07 grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes: experience demonstrating the basic comprehension of statistical and mathematical theories and techniques that relate to experimental design, data analysis, sampling, forecasting, quality control, and operations research; professional experience of the methods and principles of mathematical statistics and their application to relevant IRS projects and studies; experience researching and gathering pertinent data from a wide variety of sources, and presenting the data in a professional manner; conducting statistical analysis and making recommendations on the results; experience in project planning techniques that are used to plan develop and evaluate programs; experience using systems analysis techniques and cost benefit analysis and experience in the use of statistical software packages and computer database tools.You may substitute education for specialized experience as follows: Master’s or equivalent graduate degree in a related field of study such as mathematics or statistics2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master’s or equivalent graduate degree in a related field of study such as mathematics or statistics.You must have 1 year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-09 grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes: experience using statistical theories and techniques that relate to experimental design, data analysis, sampling, forecasting, quality control, and operations research; experience using research and study design and administration processes from the formulation of concepts through specification and analysis of output to the presentation of conclusions; facilitating the planning and execution of a variety of projects and in developing authoritative recommendations requiring technical and administrative judgment; preparing reports and conduct statistical analysis to provide recommendations on results; project planning techniques that can be used to plan develop and evaluate programs; experience using systems analysis techniques and cost benefit analysis and experience in the use of statistical software packages and computer database tools and of other types of mainframes and personal computer software.You may substitute education for specialized experience as follows: a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree in a related field of study such as mathematics or statistics.3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree in a related field of study such as mathematics or statistics.You may qualify by a combination of experience and education. Options for qualifying based on a combination will be identified in the online questions.You must have 1 year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes: experience using statistical and mathematical theories and techniques that relate to experimental design, data analysis, sampling, forecasting, quality control, and operations research; experience in researching and gathering pertinent data from a variety of sources, and using the data in analyzing complex and highly technical program areas and the ability to explain technical terminology and make recommendations on the results; experience in the research and study design and administration processes from the formulation of concepts through specification and analysis of output to the presentation of conclusions; experience assisting the planning and execution a variety of projects and in developing authoritative recommendations requiring technical and administrative judgment; experience gathering facts; relating findings, negotiating resolution of problems, and selling new approaches to various levels of management; experience in project planning techniques that can be used to plan develop and evaluate programs; experience with systems analysis techniques and cost benefit analysis and in the use of statistical software packages and computer database tools and other types of mainframe and personal computer software.- The experience may have been gained in the public sector, private sector or Volunteer Service . One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis.- To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- This is a bargaining unit position.

- We offer opportunities for telework.

- We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.

- A 1-year probationary period is required.

- Must successfully complete a background investigation including an FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check).

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

- Undergo an income tax verification and review of prior performance/conduct.

- Tour of Duty: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

