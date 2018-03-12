Not required

Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required.

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position. In accordance with Army Regulation 215-3 to include a Childcare National Agency Check with Inquiries (CNACI) is required to determine suitability for this position.

A one year probationary period may be required.

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check.

Completed and signed DA Form 3433 is required prior to entrance on duty.

Must be able to work days, evenings, weekends, and holidays as required.

Appointment is subject to completion and favorable results of fingerprints.

Appointment is subject to completion and favorable results of a health assessment/physical to determine suitability for this position.

Appointment is subject to satisfactory completion and favorable results of Installation Record Checks/Credit Check to determine suitability for this position.

All certifications/authorizations mentioned in this announcement must be kept valid/current.

Possess and have the ability to maintain a valid state Driver's License.

For facilities that use Oxygen Administration "O2 bottles" the O2 Administration certification (Red Cross or installation offered training) must be obtained within two (2) weeks of reporting for duty.

**NOTE: Applicants that meet the minimum qualifications AND highly desirable criteria will be referred to management for consideration first. All other applicants will be referred as needed and requested by management. Applicants experience has to be clearly identified in their application package in order to receive consideration**?

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.Possesses one (1) year of demonstrated work experience in planning, administering and executing aquatic programs. Required experience must have been equivalent to the next lower grade level.This experience may have been gained managing indoor or outdoor aquatic programs and facilities.An undergraduate or graduate degree in related fields such as Physical Education or Kinesiology may be substituted for six (6) months of the required work experience.Possesses and maintains the following certifications:- American Red Cross Lifeguarding and First Aid- Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for the Professional Rescuer/Automated external defibrillator (AED)- Lifeguard Instructor (Red Cross)- Water Safety Instructor (Red Cross)- Aquatic Facilities Operator (AFO) or Certified Pool Operator(CPO) certification- In addition, for facilities that use Oxygen Administration "O2 bottles" the O2 Administration certification (Red Cross or installation offered training) must be obtained within two weeks of reporting for duty.- Possess a valid/current Lifeguard Instructor Trainer (Red Cross) Certification.- Possess a valid/current Water Safety Instructor Trainer (Red Cross) Certification.- Possess a valid/current Equipment (Safe Operation and Basic Maintenance Repair); Nationally Recognized Basic Fitness Trainer Certification or Aquatic Exercise Association Instructor; Adapted Aquatics Instructor Certification.- Possess a valid/current SCUBA Diving Instructor Certification from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI), Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) or equivalent.Your experience has to be clearly identified in your application package/resume in order to receive consideration.(Format example: Month/Year to Month/Year employment with summary of duties).A copy of your certifications must be submitted with your application package no later than 11:59 PM EST on the closing of this announcement.

NOTE: An undergraduate or graduate degree in related fields such as Physical Education or Kinesiology may be substituted for six (6) months of the required work experience.



If using education to substitute a portion of your work experience, a copy of your unofficial or official college transcripts must be submitted with your application package to support your qualifications for this position. Transcripts must be submitted with your application package no later than 11:59 PM EST on the closing of this announcement.

Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.

Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs may be authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move may be in the Government's interest.

