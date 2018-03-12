Occasional travel - Less than 10%

You must be a U.S. citizen

You may undergo a personnel security background investigation

Selective Service registration required for male applicants, unless exempt

1 year probationary period required unless met during prior Federal service

Applicants selected for employment will be required to complete an OF-306

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Recruitment incentives may be authorized for this position, if applicable.

Specialized Experience: Specialized experience is defined as one year of experience (in the Federal service) or equivalent to (in the private sector) at the GS-15 grade level overseeing, analyzing or advising on policies relating to retirement programs; and undertaking forecasting and research activities using economic, actuarial, financial, and other analytic techniques.



Examples may include: providing advice on retirement laws, regulations, and/or pension policy and practices. Examples must demonstrate skill in using quantitative analytic techniques.



Examples that do not meet specialized experience are: experience related to advice on health insurance policies, activities involving operating budgets, OMB 300's, segment architecture (IT planning), accounting or budget forecasting; procurement planning, oversight or execution; government accounting policy; workforce planning; financial systems implementation; or any related financial/budget experience associated with the administrative infrastructure of an organization.



NOTE: Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) credential is preferred but not required.

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

To be considered under a special hiring authority such as the Schedule A appointing authority for persons with disabilities; the direct-hire authority to appoint veterans with service-connected disabilities of 30 percent or more; Peace Corps or VISTA service; or another excepted service/special hire authority, you must submit documentation to support your claim for eligibility with your application package. For more details, visit Federal Hiring Flexibilities.



PBGC encourages qualified applicants with disabilities to apply. Applicants with disabilities who are interested in learning more about job opportunities under the Schedule A Hiring Authority and other available hiring flexibilities and authorities are encouraged to contact PBGC’s Selective Placement Program Coordinator, Donald Beasley, at (202) 326-4000 ext. 3637 or schedulea@pbgc.gov. TTY/TDD users should call the federal relay service at (800) 877-8339 and ask to be connected to (202) 326-4000 ext 3637.

Category Rating is being used for this position. You will respond to a series of questions designed to assess your possession of the Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities (KSAs) below. Be sure that your resume contains accurate and sufficient information that clearly supports your responses to all of the questions. Your responses to the questions must be substantiated by your resume and/or supporting documentation. If you exaggerate or falsify your experience, education and/or your responses to questions, your ratings will be changed and you may be removed from employment consideration.



The KSAs for the position are:



1. skill in managing the functions of an organization engaged in analysis and research



2. skill in analyzing policies and programs relating to retirement programs, using actuarial, economic, financial, and other analytic techniques



3. skill in communicating in writing, providing advice on policy development and analysis relating to defined benefit pension plans



4. skill in orally communicating advice on policy development and analysis relating to defined benefit pension plans



You will be placed in one of the following categories based on your vacancy question responses- 1) Gold; 2) Silver; 3) Bronze.



The Category Rating Method does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three," but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. Preference eligibles who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent are listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Gold) provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied.

