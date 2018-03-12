Not required

Pass Pre-employment Background Investigation.

May need to complete a Probationary Period.

Maintain a Bank Account for Direct Deposit/Electronic Transfer.

Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered with Selective Service.

U.S. citizenship

Qualification requirements must be met within 30 days of the job announcement closing date.



PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The job requires physical strength and agility in handling and treating many of the collection animals, many of which are very dangerous and large.



WORK ENVIRONMENT

Incumbent will be exposed to the risk of handling dangerous animals, and there is a potential for zoonotic spread of infectious diseases. The work can be inside or outside in all kinds of weather, day or night. Some of the drugs used are very potent and potentially lethal if not handled properly. Incumbent is responsible for staff coordination and safety.

Proof of certification of their final transcript by the Educational Commission for Foreign Veterinary Graduates (ECFVG)

Possession of a permanent, full, and unrestricted license to practice veterinary medicine in a State, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States that includes successful completion of the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) or its predecessors, the National Board Examination (NBE) and the Clinical Competency Test (CCT).

Proof that the education obtained in a foreign veterinary medical program is equivalent to that gained in a veterinary medical program that is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education. Under this provision, equivalency is established only if an AVMA-accredited veterinary medical school or college accepts the graduate's final transcript from the foreign veterinary medical school at full value for placement into an advanced degree, postgraduate educational program, or training program (e.g. residency or graduate program).

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) - Minimum scores for the TOEFL are 560 for the paper-based version; 220 for the computer-based version; or overall score of 83 for the internet-based version (including 26 or higher in speaking, 26 or higher in listening, and 17 or higher in writing). For the computer-based and paper-based test versions, applicants must also complete the Test of Spoken English (TSE) and the Test of Written English (TWE). Minimum required scores are 55 for the TSE and 5.5 for the TWE;

Academic tests (listening, writing, and speaking) offered by the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). Applicants must achieve a minimum overall band score of 7.0, with at least 7.0 in speaking, 6.5 in listening, and 6.0 in writing;

Canadian Academic English Language Assessment (CAEL). Applicants must achieve a minimum overall band score of 70, with at least 60 in speaking, 60 in listening, and 50 in writing.

All applicants must meet the following education requirements: (1. Doctor of Veterinary Medicine or equivalent degree, ie.,Veterinary Medical Doctor (VMD), obtained at a school or college of veterinary medicine accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA).2. Graduates of foreign veterinary medical schools that are not accredited by the AVMA Council on Education must meet one of the following requirements:Graduates of foreign veterinary medical programs must also provide proof of proficiency in the English language by successfully completing one of the nationally and internationally recognized examinations that incorporate assessments of reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. Examples of examinations that assess mastery of the English language are shown below:: If you have education completed in a foreign college/university described above, it is your responsibility to provide transcripts and/or proof of U.S. accreditation for foreign study. For instructions on where to fax these documents, see the "Required Documents" section of this announcement.In addition to meetingabove, applicants must have one year of full-time experience at the Grade-13 level that is close or similar to the work of this job.leading or directing veterinary medical staff in a pathology unit, independently researching, investigating, inspecting and dealing with matters related to the pathology of captive and free-ranging wildlife. Such experience should include identifying the illness and injury of animals, performing necropsies, performing histological analysis and other related procedures, and generation of pathology reports and summaries.Part-time and/or unpaid experience related to this position will be considered to determine the total number of years and months of experience. Be sure to note the number of paid or unpaid hours worked each week.

To qualify on the basis of education, applicants must successfully complete relevant graduate study or a dual DVM/graduate degree as described below at an accredited college or school, in addition to completing the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine OR an equivalent Ph.D. degree in an area of specialization, including but not limited to, animal science, avian medicine, food safety, infectious diseases, veterinary clinical sciences, pathobiology, biomedical sciences, veterinary anatomy, veterinary preventive medicine, comparative biological sciences, epidemiology, veterinary parasitology, molecular veterinary biosciences, public health, microbiology, pathology, immunology, laboratory animal medicine, toxicology, wildlife, zoological animal medicine, or sciences related to the work of a veterinary medical officer position.



“This position requires successful completion of residency in anatomic pathology resulting in board eligibility or previous specialty certification by American College of Veterinary Pathologists or foreign equivalent.”







For a full explanation of this option please see the Qualification Standards. Special Instructions for Foreign Education: If you are qualifying by education and/or you have education completed in a foreign college/university described above, it is your responsibility to provide transcripts and proof of U.S. accreditation for foreign study. For instructions on where to fax these documents, see the "Required Documents" section of this announcement.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The applications that meet the basic education requirements will be evaluated further against the specialized experience requirement described above.



Applicants who have not submitted a resume in the USAjobs system will not be considered for this position.



Your resume should provide sufficient information regarding how your education and experience relate to this position, including the major duties and qualifications criteria listed.

