50% or less - Frequent travel is required for this position

Must be a U.S. Citizen or National

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Complete the initial online assessment and USAHire Assessment, if required

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoAll Applicants must meet one of the following, as a basic requirement:Degree: accounting; or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit of business law. (The term "accounting" means accounting and/or auditing in this standard. Similarly, "accountant" should be interpreted, generally, as "accountant and/or auditor.") (You must provide college or university transcripts to verify your academic accomplishments.)Four years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge with a background that also includes one of the following:Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours in business law;A certificate as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), obtained through written examination;Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful competition of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; and (c) except for literal non conformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specialized requirements.In addition to the basic qualifications listed above, applicants at the must have the following to be found qualified at the GS-07 grade level: one year of specialized experience at the GS-05 grade level in the Federal service (or equivalent) applying accounting principles and auditing standards in assisting with planning or performing an audit.one year of graduate level educationBachelor's Degree with Superior Academic Achievementhave an equivalent combination of specialized experience and graduate level education.In addition to the basic qualifications listed above, applicants at the must have the following to be found qualified at the GS-09 grade level: one year of specialized experience at he GS-07 grade level in the Federal service (or equivalent) using generally accepted government auditing methods and techniques, accounting principles and standards, regulations, and policies in assisting with planning or performing an audit.have two years of progressively higher level graduate education or master's or equivalent graduate degreehave an equivalent combination of specialized experience and graduate level education.One year at the GS-05 level is required to meet the time-in-grade requirements for the GS-07 level. One year at the GS-07 level is required to meet the time-in-grade requirements for the GS-09 level.You must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

This position has a basic education requirement listed under the Qualifications section of this announcement.

Relocation expenses will not be paid.



The full performance level of this position is GS-12.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional similar vacancies across OPM.



Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit Promotion procedures, the veteran must be a preference eligible or a veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.



Noncompetitive Appointment Authorities: For more information on noncompetitive appointment authority eligibility

requirements visit the following websites:

must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx .): If you believe you have a disability (i.e., physical or mental), covered by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 as amended and Americans with Disabilities Act 1990 as amended, that would interfere with completing the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments, you will be granted the opportunity to request a reasonable accommodation in your online application. Requests for Reasonable Accommodations for the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments and appropriate supporting documentation for Reasonable Accommodation must be received prior to starting the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. Decisions on requests for Reasonable Accommodations are made on a case-by-case basis. If you meet the minimum qualifications of the position, after notification of the adjudication of your request, you will receive an email invitation to complete the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments. You must complete all assessments within 48 hours of receiving the URL to access the USA Hire Competency Based Assessments, if you received the link after the close of the announcement. To determine if you need a Reasonable Accommodation, please review the Procedures for Requesting a Reasonable Accommodation for Online Assessments here: https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/images/1/14/USA_Hire_Reasonable_Accommodation_FAQs_-_01-26-17.pdf

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies(knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):





Accountability

Attn to Detail

Flexibility

Integrity

Interpersonal Skills

Learning

Self Mgmt

Teamwork