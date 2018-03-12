Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

U.S. Citizenship: Candidate must be a United States Citizen and present proof of citizenship, if selected.



Qualifications by Closing date: You must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of the announcement. Please note that qualification claims will be subject to verification.



Background Security Investigation: A background security investigation will be required for all new hires. Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements will be grounds for termination.



A Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (SF-450) will be required for certain positions. You may be asked to complete the necessary Financial Disclosure Report to meet that requirement.



Drug Testing: If position has been identified as a Testing-Designated position under DHS's Drug-Free Workplace Plan, any individual tentatively selected will be required to submit to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment.



Selective Service Registration: Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, will be required to certify that they have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law.



Residency Requirement: There is a residency requirement for all applicants not currently employed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The residency requirement states that candidates must have, for three of the last five years immediately prior to applying for this position(s);

resided in the United States; or

worked for the United States Government as an employee overseas in a Federal or Military capacity; or

been dependent of a U.S. Federal or Military employee serving overseas.

the state-side address of the company headquarters where the applicant's personnel file is located,

the state-side address of the Professor in charge of the applicant's "Study Abroad" program,

the church records for the applicant's overseas church mission,

and/or the state-side addresses of anyone who worked or studied with the applicant while overseas. Applicants must be able to provide information at a later date if deemed necessary.

Ability to resolve questions and provide accurate legal advice to both attorneys and non-attorneys on complex legal matters.

Ability to handle a heavy workload and meet deadlines.

Legal aptitude as reflected in the resume provided.

Quality of writing sample not to exceed 10 pages.

Quality of the cover letter addressed to OCC summarizing interest in the position not to exceed 1 page.

Quality of recommendations provided (No more than 3 recommendations total).

Exceptions may be granted to applicants if they can provide complete state-side coverage information required to make a suitability/security determination.Applicants must possess a J.D. degree from an ABA-accredited law school or serve a legal apprenticeship in California, Virginia, Vermont, or Washington and pass the bar exam in order to be permitted to practice law in one (1) of those jurisdictions.Be an active member of the bar (any jurisdiction), and have at least two (2) years of experience, including any relevant experience gained prior to becoming an attorney.Prior to entering on duty, all selected attorneys must provide ain holding an active Bar License to practice law in any state or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, or Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.To preview the job questionnaire click https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10143649

You will need to successfully complete a background security investigation before you can be appointed into this position. The candidate selected will be required to obtain a "Secret" clearance and continued employment is contingent on being able to maintain at least a "Secret" clearance.



Probationary Period: The candidate selected is required to serve a probationary trial period of two (2) years.



Promotional Potential: This position starts at the 13/14/15, depending on such factors as the selectee's experience and current salary, and has promotion potential to the GS-15/10. When promotion potential is shown, the agency is not making a commitment and is not obligated to provide future promotions to you if you are selected. Future promotions will be dependent on your ability to perform the duties at a higher level, the continuing need for an employee assigned to the higher level, and administrative approval.



U.S. Citizenship

Drug Screening





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated based upon your resume, citing qualifications and work experience, your writing sample, and, if selected for interview, your responses provided during a structured interview. In responding to structured interview questions you should be sure to cite specific examples of experience, explain exactly what you did, and the outcome.



All information you provide may be verified by a review of the work experience and/or education as shown on your application forms, by checking references and through means, such as the interview process. The verification could occur at any stage of the application process. An exaggeration of your experience, false statements, or attempts to conceal information may be grounds for rating you ineligible, not hiring you, or firing you after you begin work.