Not required

You must be a US Citizen

Application procedures are specific to this vacancy announcement. Please read all the instructions carefully. Failure to follow the instructions may result in you not being considered for this position.

Supplementary vacancies may be filled in addition to the number stated in this announcement.

This position has promotion potential to the SK.14

PROBATIONARY PERIOD: This appointment may require completion of a one-year probationary period.

SECURITY CLEARANCE: Entrance on duty is contingent upon completion of a pre-employment security investigation. Favorable results on a Background Investigation may be a condition of employment or selection to another position.

DRUG TESTING: This position may be subjected to drug testing requirements.

PERMANENT CHANGE OF STATION (PCS): Moving/Relocation expenses are not authorized.

DIRECT DEPOSIT: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.

This position is not in the collective bargaining unit.

This is a promotion not-to-exceed one year from date of appointment to the position.

This appointment may be extended OR it may end at any time during the course of the appointment at the discretion of management.

Applicants should also be available for possible extension, if needed.

This temporary competitive promotion may lead to a permanent promotion without further competition.

If selected, you may receive a salary increase for the duration of the temporary promotion. You will be returned to your original salary at the end of the appointment.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTime-in-grade for this announcement is one year at theQualifying experience may be obtained in the private or public sector. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Additional qualifications information can be found here Applicant must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS/SK-13 level.Performing a variety of tasks in association with developing policy and guidance including: researching, interpreting, and analyzing laws and regulations to ensure new and/or existing policies are in compliance;Drafting or updating policies or guidance regarding human capital programs;Managing position allocations or a human capital program.

Disability Employment: For information on disability appointments, please visit http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/disability-employment/



IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR SURPLUS OR DISPLACED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) is available to individuals who have special priority selection rights under this plan. Individuals must be well-qualified for this position to receive consideration for special priority selection. CTAP or ICTAP eligibles will be considered well-qualified when receiving an adjudicated score of 80 or higher.

Noncompetitive Appointment Authorities: For more information on noncompetitive appointment authority eligibility requirements:

If you are an applicant who needs a reasonable accommodation for disability to participate in the application process at the SEC, submit the form for Reasonable Accommodation for Participation in Job Application Process here . Please be sure to submit your request at least 5 business days in advance of the date you need the requested accommodation.Federal EEO laws protect all applicants from discrimination on the following bases: race, color, sex (not limited to conduct which is sexual in nature, includes pregnancy, gender identity, sexual orientation, transgender status), age (40 and over), religion, national origin, disability, genetic information, retaliation for participating in the EEO process or opposing discrimination. Applicants who believe they have been discriminated against on any EEO basis can seek recourse through the SEC's administrative complaints process. To be timely, an individual must enter the EEO process within 45 days from when they know (or should have known) of the alleged discrimination. Click here for additional information.: Video Relay Service users are welcome to contact the appropriate SEC office or employee via the contact information listed above. If you do not otherwise have access to a Video Phone or Video Relay service, you may send us an email or use the Federal Video Relay Service via the internet. For more information about using the Federal Relay Service and to create a new account, please see: http://fedvrs.us/

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are basically qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):

Critical Thinking, Human Resources Management, and Technical Communication