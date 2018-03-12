Occasional travel - 1 - 5 nights per month

Click "Print Preview" to review the entire announcement before applying.

Please refer to "Conditions of Employment."

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

The experience may have been gained in either the public, private sector or volunteer service. One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis. To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/day/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week on your resume.

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement.For the, you must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes:Developing policies and procedures for the administration of a grant program;Responding to written and oral inquiries from applicants, recipients, Congress, government officials or the private sector;Working with McKinney-Vento Act programs or other programs that affect the homeless.For the, you must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to thegrade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position includes:Assisting in developing program policy recommendations;Responding to oral and written inquiries from applicants, recipients, Congress, government officials or the private sector.

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- Relocation expenses will not be paid.

- This is a Bargaining unit position.

- This position is Non-Exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

- HUD offers alternative and flexible work schedules.

- Telework may be available.



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

- A one year probationary period may be required.

- Must successfully complete a background investigation.

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

- Obtain and use a Government-issued charge card for business-related travel.



HUD employees are prohibited under Section 7501.104, 5 Code of Federal Regulations from directly or indirectly owning, acquiring, or receiving:

- Federal Housing Authority debentures or certificate of claim;

- Financial interest in a project, including any single family dwelling or unit subsidized by HUD, or which is subject to a note or mortgage insured by HUD;

- Section 8 subsidies to or on behalf of a tenant of property you, your spouse, or a dependent child owns.



The following are exceptions to the Section 8 prohibition:

- The employee, or the employee's spouse or minor child acquires, without specific intent as through inheritance, a property in which a tenant receiving such a subsidy already resides;

- The tenant receiving such a subsidy lived in the rental property before the employee worked for the Department;

- The tenant receiving such a subsidy is a parent, child, grandchild, or sibling of the employee;

- The employee's, or the employee's spouse or minor child's, rental property has an incumbent tenant who has not previously received such a subsidy and becomes the beneficiary thereof; or

- The location of the rental property is in a Presidentially declared emergency or natural disaster area and the employee receives prior written approval from an agency designee.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your résumé, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas: Organizational Awareness, Reasoning, and Communication Skills. Category rating will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories: Best Qualified, Better Qualified, and Qualified (Good) depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position. Your rating may be lowered if your responses to the online questions are not supported by the education and/or experience described in your application.



Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category.



Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview.



If you are a displaced or surplus Federal employee (eligible for the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)/Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP)) you must be assigned the middle category or better to be rated as "well qualified" to receive special selection priority.

To preview questions please click here.