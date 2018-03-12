Not required

You must be a U.S. Citizen or National.

Your resume and question responses must demonstrate the job-related KSAs.

You must meet the definition of professional and specialized experience.

Required to pass a background investigation and fingerprint check.

Must be registered for Selective Service, if applicable (www.sss.gov)

You must be currently accepted or enrolled in a college or university.

In order to have a complete application package, you must submit a writing summary, transcripts, a resume, and proof of enrollment in a qualifying educational institution for the Fall 2018 semester by the closing date of this announcement.

You must currently be accepted for enrollment OR currently enrolled in a qualifying college/univesity institution on a full or half-time basis for the Fall 2018 semester.Knowlege of software development is a requirement.

You must currently be accepted for enrollment OR currently enrolled in a qualifying educational institution, as defined by 5 CFR 362.102, on a full or half-time basis for the Fall 2018 semester.

Applicants applying for this position must be a United States Citizen.



If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System. If you are exempt from registration under Selective Service Law, you must provide appropriate proof of exemption. Please visit the Selective Service System website for more information.



Externs are not covered under any bargaining unit.



This is a Public Trust position and has a risk level designation of “low.



Background Investigation - If selected for this position, you may be required to complete a Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306), which includes a fingerprint and credit check, to determine your suitability for Federal employment and to authorize a background investigation.



The USPTO participates in E-Verify. For more information on E-Verify, please visit the Department of Homeland Security Website.



Relocation Expenses are not authorized and will not be paid.



More than one selection may be made from this announcement if additional identical vacancies in the same title, series, grade, and unit occur within 90 days from the date the certificate was issued.



All application materials become the property of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.



The United States Patent and Trademark Office is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factors. If you believe that you have been discriminated against and would like to file an EEO complaint, you must do so within 45 days of the date of the alleged discriminatory act. Claims of employment discrimination must be submitted to the attention of the USPTO’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity & Diversity via email (oeeod@uspto.gov) or phone (571-272-8292).

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your eligibility for consideration for the position will be determined based upon a review of your detailed resume.



Please note that a complete application is required for consideration. (Please review the “Required Documents” section of this job announcement to see what must be included in a complete application).



Selection Criteria



For this project we are looking for the following:



Creativity & Innovation - 50%



- Uniqueness and innovation of the proposed solution to the Discovery Problem



Evidence Base & Effectiveness - 50%



- Provide meaningful demonstrations of the Discovery Problem on actual code segments.

