Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US citizen

Male born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Resume and supporting documents received by 11:59PM EST will be considered

This is a Drug Testing designated position

Position is a (DCIPS) position in the Excepted Service under U.S.C. 1601

WORK SCHEDULE: Full Time

OVERTIME: Occasionally

TOUR OF DUTY: Flexible

PCS (Permanent Change of Station): Not Authorized

FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT (FLSA): Exempt

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE: Not Required

TELEWORK ELIGIBILITY: This position is telework eligible

SELECTIVE SERVICE REQUIREMENT: For more information please visit: SSS

Applicants selected from this announcement may be required to serve a two-year trial period.

If selected, Federal employees currently serving in the competitive service must acknowledge that they will voluntarily leave the competitive service by accepting an offer of employment for a DCIPS excepted service positions.

If selected, non-DCIPS candidates must acknowledge in writing that the position they have been selected for is in the excepted service and covered by DCIPS.

Selection under this appointment authority does not confer civil service competitive status.

Please review the General Application Information and Definitions at: http://www.dla.mil/Portals/104/Documents/Careers/downloads/DoDGenAppInfo.pdf

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoThe experience described in your resume will be evaluated and screened from the Office of PersonnelManagement's (OPMs) basic qualifications requirements. See: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0000/security-administration-series-0080/ for OPM qualification standards, competencies and specialized experience needed to perform the duties of the position as described in the MAJOR DUTIES and QUALIFICATIONS sections of this announcement by 03/12/2018Applicant must have directly applicable experience that demonstrates the possession of the knowledge, skills, abilities and competencies necessary for immediate success in the position. Qualifying experience may have been acquired in any public or private sector job, but will clearly demonstrate past experience in the application of the particular competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to successfully perform the duties of the position. Such experience is typically in or directly related to the work of the position to be filled. Experience must be reflected in your resume.Specialized experience required for this position is: Conducting inspections, surveys and investigations of government and non-governmental facilities and personnel in order to determine protection of sensitive materials and information and compliance with laws and regulations; reviewing contract documents, program security classification guides and contract security classification specification; performing administrative inquiries of security violation. Providing a wide variety of security management functions such as experience in the National Industrial Security Program (NISP), International Programs Export Control, and Foreign Ownership Control or Influence (FOCI).Specifically you will be evaluated on the following competencies:1. Security2. Compliance Inspection3. Communications4. Self-ManagementPlease review the General Application Information and Definitions at: DOD GEN APP INFO

If substituting education for experience, at the GG-07 level, you must possess a bachelor's or equivalent degree. For the GG-09 level, a Master's or equivalent degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such as degree or LL.B. or J.D.



Superior Academic Achievement does not apply to DCIPS positions.

If substituting education for experience, transcripts MUST be provided. Failure to provide transcripts will result in you being rated ineligible for this position.



Foreign Education: For further information, click on the following link: FOREIGN EDUCATION



For further information, click on the following link:

https://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

Employees Serviced by DLA: Civilian Federal employees who receive human resources servicing through the Defense Logistics Agency DO NOT need to submit supporting documentation if applying through merit promotion. Your record in Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF) will be used to verify your eligibility. It is your responsibility to ensure the required documents are in your eOPF for verification purposes. If your documents are not in eOPF, you must submit them to the announcement you are applying for at time of application. Failure to submit all of the documents on time will result in automatic disqualification.



All current and former Federal employees must submit a copy of your latest SF-50 showing your tenure, grade and step, and type of position occupied (i.e., Excepted or Competitive).













Please review the General Application Information and Definitions at:

http://www.dla.mil/Portals/104/Documents/Careers/downloads/DoDGenAppInfo.pdf



Other Notes:

Applicants selected from this announcement may be required to serve a two-year trial period.

If selected, Federal employees currently serving in the competitive service must acknowledge that they will voluntarily leave the competitive service by accepting an offer of employment for a DCIPS excepted service positions.



If selected, non-DCIPS candidates must acknowledge in writing that the position they have been selected for is in the excepted service and covered by DCIPS.



Selection under this appointment authority does not confer civil service competitive status.

All current and former Federal employees must submit a copy of your latest SF50 (Notification of Personnel Action) showing your tenure, grade and step, and type of position occupied (i.e., Excepted or Competitive); or similar Notification of Personnel Action documentation, i.e., Transcript of Service, Form 1150, etc.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.