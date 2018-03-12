Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required

Must be a U.S. Citizen

Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report required

Background and/or Security Investigation is required.

Designated and/or Random Drug Testing required.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a "Q" security clearance.

A one-year SES probationary period may be required

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Moving expenses or relocation/recruitment incentive may be paid in accordance with applicable Federal Travel Regulations, pending funding availability.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT FOR THIS VACANCY: This is a career position in the SES. Unless the selectee is already a member of the SES with career status or has successfully completed an SES Candidate Development Program, certified by OPM, his/her executive qualifications must be approved by OPM before the appointment can be effected.

PUBLIC FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE REPORT (OGE 278): Selected candidate must file this report prior to entry on duty in accordance with the Ethics in Government Act of 1978.

PROBATIONARY PERIOD: An individual's initial SES career appointment becomes final only after the individual successfully completes a one-year probationary period.

A selectee's appointment is contingent upon compliance with Homeland Security Presidential Directive (HSPD-12), governing personal identity.

DRUG TESTING POSITION. You will be subject to pre-employment/pre-appointment testing for illegal drug use under the U.S. Department of Energy Employee Drug Plan. If you are selected you will be provided information regarding drug testing. Failure to undergo testing or positive findings resulting from the test will eliminate you from further consideration for this position. If selected for and appointed to this position you will be subject to random drug testing while employed.

ECQ 1: Leading Change - Ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals and establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.

ECQ 2: Leading People - Ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals, and provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.

ECQ 3: Results Driven - Ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations, and make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.

ECQ 4: Business Acumen - Ability to manage human, financial and information resources strategically.

ECQ 5: Building Coalitions - Ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.

MTQ 1: Significant experience leading, managing, or overseeing human capital functions for a large organization and demonstrated ability to align human capital functions with the organization's overall strategic goals.

MTQ 2: Senior level experience in implementing practices to attract, develop, and/or retain top talent.

MTQ 3: Leadership and communication skills at a senior management level, which demonstrated the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with senior agency leaders, Congress, other agencies, and/or industry leaders.

Although applicants cannot address the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) separately, evidence of each must be clearly demonstrated in the five (5) page resume and throughout the rest of the application package.the ECQs describe the leadership skills needed to succeed as an SES; they also reinforce the concept of an "SES corporate culture." Your resume and application must demonstrate and address the ECQs and include examples that are clear, concise, and emphasize their level of responsibilities; address the scope and complexity of the programs, activities or services managed; program accomplishments; describe policy initiatives undertaken; define level of contacts; convey the sensitivity and criticality of the issues addressed; the results of actions taken. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is required by law to review the executive qualifications of each new career appointee to the SES prior to appointment. The five ECQs are as follows:For additional information on ECQs, please review the detailed information provided by OPM at the following link: Executive Core Qualifications A supplemental narrative must be submitted separately addressing each MTQ below. No more than one (1) page per MTQ is allowed; additional information will not be considered. MTQs must provide specific examples that address relevant experience and accomplishments.Applicants must reflect superior technical qualifications demonstrated through leadership and management in the following MTQs:

Veteran's preference does not apply to the Senior Executive Service.

You may be required to complete an OF-306, "Declaration for Federal Employment" form used to (a) determine your suitability for Federal employment and/or (b) in conducting an investigation to determine your suitability or ability to hold a security clearance.

Faxed or e-mailed applications and/or resumes will not be accepted.

Applications contain information subject to the Privacy Act (P.L. 93 579, 5 USC 552a). The information is used to determine qualifications for employment and is authorized under Title 5, USC, Section 3302 and 3361.

Selection for this position will be based solely on merit, fitness, and qualifications without regard to race, sex, color, religion, age, marital status, national origin, non-disqualifying handicap conditions, sexual orientation, parental status, or any other non-merit factors. This agency provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the agency. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. The application contains information subject to the Privacy Act (PL 93-579, 5 USC 552a) and is used to determine qualifications for employment as authorized under 5 USC Sections 3302 and 3361.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants must submit a five (5) page ECQ-based Resume and a separate narrative addressing each MTQ (maximum of one (1) page per MTQ). Pages submitted in excess of the limits described above will not be considered. Substituting pages for other required documents in the application is not acceptable (e.g., submitting only a four-page resume but adding an additional page to address an MTQ). Do not use borders, provide photos or list a Social Security number or date of birth on any attachment.



You will be evaluated on the quality and extend of your total accomplishments, experience, and education (if applicable). Your application will be rated and ranked by an Executive Resources Board (ERB) Panel, comprised of at least three SES members, using only the information submitted within the application package. Applicants who do not demonstrate in their application sufficient possession of the ECQs and MTQs will be determined ineligible for further consideration.



As part of the "Resume Based" recruitment method, the ERB panel conducts a structured interview for all applicants, both competitive and non-competitive, who are determined to be in the top category from the ERB Rating Panel. Based on the Panel's evaluation, applicants who were determined Best Qualified will be referred to the selecting official for further consideration.



Once a candidate has been identified for selection, reference checks may be completed. The Department's appointing official(s) will make a final approval of the selection, an in competitive cases, OPM's Qualifications Review Board (QRB) must certify the ECQs before final appointment can occur. If OPM approval is required for the ECQs, the candidate is required to assist in the development of the QRB template for submission to the QRB. Verification of performance, suitability and security information from reference checks will be taken into consideration when making offers of employment.

