Not required

Education-Transcripts Required

Must submit a financial disclosure statement upon assuming the position.

Serve a probationary period of one year, if applicable.

US Citizenship.

Suitable for employment as determined by a background investigation.

Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered with Selective Service.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Please note your resume must thoroughly support your responses to the vacancy questions. Your resume is an integral part of the process for determining if you meet the basic qualifications of the position and determining if you are to be among the best qualified.

Analyzing and evaluating technical information (e.g. operating frequencies, power and emissions); Coordinating studies with engineering staff or other organizations; Conducting broad and highly technical radio frequency engineering studies; Researching various information sources to obtain data on radio frequency technology, practices, problems, and developments.

Analyzing and evaluating technical information (e.g. operating frequencies, power and emissions); Coordinating technical studies with engineering staff or other organizations; Leading studies on radio technologies and services; Conducting technical radio frequency engineering studies; Conducting research to obtain information on new and novel radio frequency technologies and services; Making oral and written presentations on technical matters.

Applicants must meet eligibility and qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement. Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Specialized Experience: Applicants must have a minimum of one year of specialized experience equivalent to next lower grade level in the Federal service. For this position, specialized experience includes the following:GS-13 Specialized Experience: You must have one year specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-12 grade level, related to the line of work of the position to be filled and which has equipped the applicant with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience includes:GS-14 Specialized Experience: You must have one year specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-13 grade level, related to the line of work of the position to be filled and which has equipped the applicant with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Specialized experience includes:PART-TIME OR UNPAID EXPERIENCE: Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Degree Professional Engineering. To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:

http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0800/all-professional-engineering-positions-0800



If you are qualifying based on positive education, please provide a copy of your college transcript. The transcript may be unofficial or photocopy at time of application, but MUST provide the original if selected.



Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order to receive credit towards qualifications. Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html or Those with Foreign education, click here.



All education claimed by applicants will be verified by the appointing agency accordingly. If selected, an official transcript will be required prior to appointment.

EEO Policy StatementReasonable Accommodation Policy StatementVeterans InformationLegal and Regulatory Guidance











THIS VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE USED TO FILL ADDITIONAL POSITIONS WITHIN 90 DAYS.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

All applicants will be rated on the extent and quality of experience and education relevant to the duties of the position. The FCC determines the BEST QUALIFIED CANDIDATES based on the major job related competencies and evaluation of your knowledge, skills, and abilities reflected in your application and supporting documents using the CATEGORY RATING PROCESS. All eligible applicants under Delegated Examining (DEU) will be placed in one of the following three categories:



1. Highly Qualified (Score 90-100) - the applicants possessing a background that demonstrates a superior level of major job related competencies and possession of all evaluation criteria;

2. Fully Qualified (Score 80-89) - the applicants possessing a background that demonstrates a satisfactory level of major job related competencies and possession of the evaluation criteria; and

3. Minimally Qualified (Score of 70-79)- the applicants possessing only the specialized experience described in the vacancy announcement.



An automated score is administered based on the on-line application process used. Eligible applicants will receive a numerical rating based on their responses to the job specific questions for this position.



Application of Veterans Preference: The category rating process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three" but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. Preference eligibles who meet the minimum qualification requirements and who have compensable service-connected disability at least 10 percent MUST be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher.



A selecting official may make selection from the highest quality category ("HIGHLY QUALIFIED") provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in the same category.



Applicants under Merit Promotion will be considered in accordance with the agency's merit promotion plan and union agreement.



There are several parts to the application process that affect the overall evaluation of your application including:



1. the core questions

2. the vacancy questions

3. supplemental documentation (e.g., DD-214, SF-50, SF-15, transcripts), if applicable; and

4. your resume.



Applicants will be rated ineligible, if they do not respond to job specific questions, provide supplemental documents and submit resume. For more information, please click on Rating Process.



You will be evaluated for this position on the following Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other characteristics (KSAOs):

