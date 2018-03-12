Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship Required

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov.

Incumbent must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret (TS) security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI) as a condition of employment.

Incumbent will be required to submit to the administration of a counterintelligence polygraph and must satisfactorily pass such examination as a condition of employment.

Work may occasionally require travel away from the normal duty station on military and/or commercial aircraft.

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

This position has been designated by the Air Force as a Testing Designated Position (TDP) under the Air Force Civilian Drug Testing Program.

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Recall to duty, overtime, and/or emergency overtime may be a requirement of this position.

Employee must maintain current certifications

Disclosure of Political Appointments

Must have a bachelor's degree in a related discipline such as computer engineering or computer science. Advanced degree(s) are preferred.

This position is covered by the Acquisition Professional Development Program (APDP) and the employee must meet, or be capable of meeting, Defense Acquisition Work Improvement Act (DAWIA) requirements applicable to the duties of the position.

GS-0854-14 COMPUTER ENGINEER:

GS-1550-14 COMPUTER SCIENTIST:

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoA Bachelor's degree (or higher degree) in Engineering. To be acceptable, the program must: (1) lead to a bachelor's degree in a school of engineering with at least one program accredited by ABET; or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics. NOTE: You must provide a copy of your official transcripts.ORCombination of Education and Experience: College-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying professional engineering, and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering. Click here to view occupational requirements for this position.ANDSpecialized Experience: One year of specialized experience for GS-0854-14 which demonstrates the possession of the knowledge, skills, abilities, and competencies necessary for successful job performance required for this position. Examples of creditable experience include: Utilizing scientific inquiry in the development of models/simulations and/or computer programs to evaluate and predict the ability to support assigned projects, studies or problems; applying professional knowledge of the concepts, principles, theories, and practices involved in engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science to perform studies, modify standard practices, and/or resolve issues related to the planning, development, fielding, and sustainment of complex electrical systems; and applying analytical and evaluative techniques to identify, investigate, and resolve complex issues or problems.This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the GS-13 grade/level or equivalent in the federal service. NOTE: You must provide a copy of your official transcripts.Basic Requirement for GS-1550 Positions: A Bachelor's degree (or higher degree) in computer science or bachelor's degree with 30 semester hours in a combination of mathematics, statistics, and computer science. At least 15 of the 30 semester hours must have included any combination of statistics and mathematics that included differential and integral calculus. All academic degrees and course work must be from accredited or pre-accredited institutions. NOTE: You must provide a copy of your official transcripts.Evaluation of Education: Applicants should have sufficient knowledge to understand the fundamental concepts and techniques of computer science. Courses designed to provide an introduction to computer science techniques and methodologies, to problems of system design, and to other specialized fields are acceptable. Courses or experience in teaching elementary, business, or shop mathematics are not acceptable.ANDSpecialized Experience: One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-13 level in the Federal service which demonstrates the possession of the knowledge, skills, abilities, and competencies necessary for successful job performance required for this position. Examples of creditable experience include: Utilizing scientific inquiry in the development of models/simulations and/or computer programs to evaluate and predict the ability to support assigned projects, studies or problems; applying professional knowledge of the concepts, principles, theories, and practices involved in engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science to perform studies, modify standard practices, and/or resolve issues related to the planning, development, fielding, and sustainment of complex electrical systems; and applying analytical and evaluative techniques to identify, investigate, and resolve complex issues or problems. NOTE: You must provide a copy of your official transcripts.Applicants must have served at least 52 weeks at the GS-13 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. TIG applies if you are in a current GS position or held a GS position within the previous 52 weeks.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Professional knowledge and mastery of a broad range of engineering, mathematics, statistical analysis, and/orother scientific concepts, principles, standards, methods, techniques, practices, and procedures to define and ensurethe effective development and delivery of cyberspace operations capabilities.2. Knowledge of agency, AF, DoD, and national-level doctrine, regulations, policies, guidelines, requirements, andinitiatives related to systems design, the acquisition lifecycle, and rapid acquisition sufficient to ensure theimplementation of balanced approaches regarding cost, schedule, performance, and risk.3. Skill in applying systems engineering and enterprise architecture principles, standards, and methods and inutilizing associated technologies and tools to define and execute standards and artifacts for C4 systems.4. Skill, judgment, resourcefulness, originality, and ability to foresee the impact of changing technology and inapplying analytical and evaluative techniques to identify, investigate, and resolve complex issues or problems; todefine system engineering standards and enterprise architectures; and to produce artifacts useful in C4 system designand acquisition processes.5. Skill in establishing and maintaining effective relationships, negotiating complex issues, and resolving conflictsbased on mature judgment, experience, and recognized professional standing.6. Ability to lead cross-functional teams in collaboration to achieve shared system definition and acquisitionobjectives and to tailor processes based on urgency and/or complexity.7. Ability to effectively organize and analyze information; produce authoritative reports, position papers, andbriefings that are responsive to the specific needs of commanders and senior management officials; present clear andconcise findings; and effectively advocate for cyber operations (CO)-peculiar positions.Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

