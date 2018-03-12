Occasional travel - Occasional work on weekends and also travel (TDY) for periods of up to two weeks in duration will be required.

Selective Service registration is required.

Required to sign Mobility Agreement.

Must have been rated and ranked under FAM-15-894721 or be eligible for non-competitive position change (as a current J Band or higher SFAM); Be serving as a current, credentialed TSA OLE/FAMS Federal Air Marshal; Possess a minimum of one year of federal primary/rigorous law enforcement experience at the SV-1801- I Pay Band (GS-13) or equivalent experience;

To qualify for a Supervisory Federal Air Marshal SV-1801-J, you must meet the qualification requirements outlined below:Unless previously completed, individuals selected for this position must satisfactorily complete a one-year probationary period to continue in this supervisory/managerial position.Individuals selected for this position must sign a mobility agreement as a condition of employment.This position requires a Top Secret Security Clearance. Selectees must undergo and successfully complete a comprehensive background investigation and credit check as a condition of placement/retention in the position. The background investigation will include a check of credit history and criminal record, interviews with prior employers, and contacts with references, co-workers, and personal associates, family members and friends. A candidate may be disqualified from selection or removed from employment as a Federal Air Marshal based on information obtained during this background investigation. The employee will also be subject to a 5-year periodic reinvestigation.Selectees will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing during employment.This position requires employees to engage in moderate to arduous physical exertion. Employees must meet and maintain medical requirements for law enforcement officers (including medical examinations and physical abilities assessments). Employees may be required to engage in physically strenuous and stressful activities during potentially dangerous duties that include but are not limited to, the use of defensive tactics.This position requires employees to successfully complete all relevant training programs.Federal Air Marshals are required to carry a firearm and maintain firearms proficiency as part of conducting law enforcement activities. Federal Air Marshals may be required to use deadly force, if necessary.Title 18 USC, Section 922 (g) (9), automatically disqualifies anyone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence from being appointed to this position.Selectees will be required to travel constantly while on duty. Federal Air Marshals are required to travel at various times during the day and night, and this travel routinely requires overnight stays both domestically and internationally. Federal Air Marshals are often required to travel to areas or locations that may be dangerous or present health hazards.Federal Air Marshals must be available for permanent or long-term temporary (e.g. 30-day, 90-day, 120-day, etc.) assignments in any U.S. or international location in which the Federal Air Marshal Service operates.Federal Air Marshals are subject to 24-hour on-call duty. The work day of a Federal Air Marshal is often longer than 8 hours and will include working overtime, extended hours, and/or an irregular schedule as assigned. Federal Air Marshals are subject to changing shifts and assignments based on the needs of the Federal Air Marshal Service. Flexible schedules are not available and candidates must agree to perform the duties and duty tours as assigned.

Eligibility to apply for other Federal positions: TSA is an Excepted Service agency exempt from most of Title 5 United States Code, including regulations which apply to displaced Federal employees (CTAP/ICTAP) of other agencies, and employment with TSA does not confer "Competitive Status" that generally results from selection and service in Competitive Service agencies. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has established an Interchange Agreement, which allows most permanent TSA employees to apply and be considered for vacancies in Competitive Service agencies. Information from OPM on this or other Interchange Agreements is available at: http://www.opm.gov.



To ensure the accomplishment of our mission, DHS requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully pass a background investigation as a condition of placement into this position.



TSA employees who are absent for the purpose of performing military duty may apply for any vacancies announced in their absence.



Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Benefits will be authorized.

Selectees who are authorized PCS benefits should relocate and report to their assigned duty stations within 120 days from notification that these funds are accessible.



DHS uses E-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify including your rights and responsibilities.



It is the policy of the Government not to deny employment simply because an individual has been unemployed or has had financial difficulties that have arisen through no fault of the individual. Information about an individual’s employment experience will be used only to determine the person’s qualifications and to assess his or her relative level of knowledge, skills, and abilities. Although an individual’s personal conduct may be relevant in any employment decision, including conduct during periods of unemployment or evidence of dishonesty in handling financial matters, financial difficulty that has arisen through no fault of the individual will generally not itself be the basis of an unfavorable suitability or fitness determination. For more information, click here .



More than one position may be filled from this announcement.



TSA policy requires verification of Selective Service registration for male applicants born after 12/31/59. For more information click here .



To receive consideration for this position, you must have been rated and ranked under Job Opportunity Announcement FAM-15-894721 or be eligible for non-competitive position change.

