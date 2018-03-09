Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

U.S. Citizenship required.

Appointment subject to background investigation and favorable adjudication.

Meet Selective Service Registration Act requirement for males

Selectee will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit Electronics Funds Transfer Program.

Any individual who is currently holding, or has held within the previous 52 weeks, a General Schedule position under non-temporary appointment in the competitive or excepted service, must meet time-in-grade requirements (must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade or equivalent in the Federal service).

You may be required to operate a government motor vehicle as part of your official duties. Prior to your first official motor vehicle operation, and again every year thereafter (or more frequently if management determines such need exists), you will be required to sign an affidavit certifying to your possession of a valid State issued driver's license that is current and has not been revoked, suspended, canceled, or otherwise disqualified in any way to prohibit your operation of a motor vehicle. You will also submit a photocopy of your valid State issued driver's license prior to your first official motor vehicle operation, and again every year, or more frequently if management determines such need exists. Lastly, you may be required to submit (within a State sealed envelope or submitted directly by the State authorities), and at your own expense, all certified driving records from all States that discloses all valid driver's licenses, whether current or past, possessed by you. Please indicate in your application whether you possess a valid State driver's license.

Frequently, you may be required to wear a uniform and comply with the National Park Service uniform standards. A uniform allowance will be provided.

You may be required to work on-call, evenings, weekends, holidays, overtime and shift work.

If you are a new employee or supervisor in the Federal government, you will be required to complete a one-year probationary period.

You may be required to travel overnight away from home. You must obtain a government charge card for travel purposes.

You may be required to complete training and obtain/maintain a government charge card with travel and/or purchase authority.

One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-9 level in Federal service. Specialized experience may include experience writing and distributing news releases, serving as an on-the-record spokesperson, writing talking points and remarks for executives, writing for the web and social media, creating and maintaining websites and developing and implementing multi-channel communication campaigns.Possess a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree, 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree or an L.L.M in a field related to the position.Possess a combination of the education and experience. NOTE: Only graduate education in excess of the amount required for the next lower grade level may be used to qualify (e.g. education in excess of 2 full years of progressively higher level gradate education leading to such a degree)One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 level in Federal service. Specialized experience is experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities needed to successfully perform the duties of the position. Experience includes independently writing and issuing news releases, speeches and talking points; serving as an on-the-record spokesperson for television, radio, and print stories, helping to craft multi-channel strategic communication campaigns, and implementing multi-channel strategic communication campaigns and measuring their success.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

To qualify based on education, you must submit a legible copy of transcripts from an accredited institution with your name, school name, credit hours, course level, major(s), and grade-point average or class ranking. Transcripts do not need to be official, but if you are selected for this position and you used your education to qualify, you must provide official transcripts before you begin work.



If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet qualification requirements, you must show that your education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university.





This announcement may be used to fill additional positions if identical vacancies occur within 90 days of the issue date of the referral certificate.



Promotion to the full performance level is neither guaranteed nor implied and will be based solely on your ability to satisfactorily perform the work of the position, existing work at the higher grade level, and recommendation by the position's supervisor.



Physical Demands: This work is usually performed at a desk; however, there are frequent visits to outdoor sites for events or media interviews, which may expose the employee to inclement weather or require movement over rough or uneven terrain. Long or unpredictable hours and stressful situations are common.



Working Conditions: The work environment involves everyday risks typical of an office setting and vehicles such as planes, trains, busses, or automobiles and requires normal safety precautions. The regular work area is adequately lighted, heated/cooled, and ventilated. However, the incumbent will be required to work outside in all weather conditions to address emerging issues, breaking news, and to support special events. in addition, the incumbent may be called to work unscheduled hours at all times of the day or night any may be expected to support events that occur on holidays and weekends.



The National Park Service has determined that the duties of this position are suitable for telework and the selectee may be allowed to telework with supervisor approval.



Please note that you MUST select an eligibility in the assessment questionnaire otherwise you will be considered outside of the Area of Consideration.



A writing sample may be required as a part of the interview process.



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document that you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application. Click the following link for more information, https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

A review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the Occupational Questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully; errors or omissions may affect your rating.



Candidates who apply under Competitive Merit Promotion procedures will undergo a quality review to determine if they are highly qualified based on the content of their resume and their responses to the questionnaire. Best qualified candidates will be referred if all required supporting documentation has been provided.



Candidates who apply under Noncompetitive Merit Promotion procedures will undergo a quality review to determine if they are minimally qualified based on the content of their resume and their responses to the questionnaire. Qualified candidates will be referred if all required supporting documentation has been provided.



You will be evaluated on the following competencies:

