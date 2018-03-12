Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S.Citizen.

Background investigation required.

Subject to aninitial and random drug screening.

Financial Disclosure Form, OGE 450 is required.

DAWIA Level 3 Certification is required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTime in Grade:For entry at the GS-11 level, status applicants must have served 52 weeks as a GS-09 or higher grade in the Federal Service.For entry at the GS-12 level, status applicants must have served 52 weeks as a GS-11 or higher grade in the Federal Service.For entry at the GS-13 level, status applicants must have served 52 weeks as a GS-12 or higher grade in the Federal Service.Specialized Experience:For the GS-11, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to the GS-09 grade level in the Federal service, or comparable in difficulty and responsibility to GS-09 if outside the Federal service, is required.For the GS-12, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service, or comparable in difficulty and responsibility to GS-11 if outside the Federal service, is required.For the GS-13, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service, or comparable in difficulty and responsibility to GS-12 if outside the Federal service, is required.In addition to meeting the specialized experience requirements, qualified applicants must also possess the quality of experience as it relates to how closely or to what extent an applicant's background, recency of experience, education, and training are relevant to the duties and responsibilities of the announced position. Candidates must clearly demonstrate the possession of knowledge, skills and abilities, or competencies necessary to successfully perform the work of the position at the appropriate level to be qualified for the position. Applicants must describe how their experience meets the competencies within the body of the resume. No separate statements addressing KSA's or competencies are required.Competencies:Qualification and time-in-grade requirements must be met within 30 days after the closing date of this announcement.

Basic Education Standards for positions in the 1102 series:



A. Bachelor's degree from an accredited education institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degrees

AND

B. At least 24 semester credit hours in any combination of the following business fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management.



All applicants must provide a copy of your transcripts. Failure to provide this information will result in disqualification.



(The above 24 semester credit hours in business may be within the candidate's bachelor's degree or in addition to the degree).



Education Exemptions: The education requirements listed above apply only to individuals entering DoD 1102 positions on or after October 1, 2000. Current DoD employees or Armed Forces members, who occupied GS-1102 positions or contracting positions with authority to award or administer contracts above the simplified acquisition threshold in an Executive Department on or before September 30, 2000, are exempt from meeting this requirement. Failure to provide SF-50 or career brief (for Armed Forces members) dated prior to October 1, 2000 will result in disqualification (this includes DISA employees).



SUBSTITUTION OF EDUCATION FOR SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE:



For the GS-11: Completion of three full years of progressively higher level graduate education or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.



There is no substitution of education for the specialized experience requirement at the GS-12 and GS-13 grade levels.



Graduate Education: To qualify for GS-1102 positions on the basis of graduate education, graduate education in one or a combination of the following fields is required: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management.

A two year probationary or trial period may be required.

Individuals tentatively selected for drug testing designated positions at the Defense Information Systems Agency will be required to submit to urinalysis for illegal drugs prior to appointment or placement.

Management has the prerogative to select at either grade level.

This recruitment provides promotion opportunity to target position without further competition when selectee is eligible and recommended by management. However promotion is not guaranteed and no promise of a promotion is implied.

We may use this announcement to fill additional vacancies within 90 days of the closing date.

Moving costs MAY be paid--however--moving costs must be paid if a DISA employee is selected for the position.

Recruitment, relocation, or retention incentives are NOT authorized.

This is a covered position and the person selected for this position must complete an OGE Form 450, Confidential Financial Disclosure Report within 30 days of appointment pursuant to 5 CFR 2634.903(b) (DoD 5500.7).

This is a DISA acquisition workforce DAWIA position in the Contracting career field. Selectee must be level III certified (or eligible for certification within 24 months of appointment) in the Contracting career field.

DAWIA certification is a condition of employment. Failure to fulfill the certification requirement may lead to a non-disciplinary adverse action, which can include dismissal.

The Department of Defense (DoD) policy on employment of annuitants issued March 18, 2004 will be used in determining eligibility of annuitants. It is applicable to former Federal civilian employees receiving a retirement annuity from the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund that are hired within the DoD on or after November 24, 2003. The policy also applies to annuitants (appointed in DoD on/or after November 24, 2003) who move from one position to another within DoD through voluntary reassignment, promotion, change to lower grade or transfer between military departments. The view this policy, please copy and paste the following web address into your web browser: http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/1400.25-V300.pdf.

This position is subject to the limitations imposed by the DOD Priority Placement Program.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. The numeric rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the competencies required for this position. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.



The Assessment Questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and collects information on your education, training and experience related to the following critical competencies: