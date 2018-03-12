Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship requirement met by closing date.

Position is subject to a background investigation.

Position requires professional physician licensure.

Position requires Education.

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Males born after December 31, 1959 must be registered with the Selective Service.

Physician's Comparability Allowance (PCA) authorized up to $30,000.00

Public Trust-Background Investigation required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYou qualify at the GS-15 grade level, if you meet one of the following qualification requirements:Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine or equivalent from a school in the United States or Canada. This degree must have been accredited by the Council on Medical Education of the American Medical Association; Association of American Medical Colleges; Liaison Committee on Medical Education Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation of the American Osteopathic Association, or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained;a degree from Foreign Medical School: A Doctor of Medicine or equivalent degree from a foreign medical school must provide education and medical knowledge equivalent to accredited schools in the United States. Evidence of equivalency to accredited schools in the United States is demonstrated by permanent certification by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates, a fifth pathway certificate for Americans who completed premedical education in the United States and graduate education in a foreign country, or successful completion of the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination.Possess an active, current, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a physician from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.Subsequent to obtaining a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, you must have had at least 1 year of supervised experience providing direct service in a clinical setting, i.e., a 1-year internship or the first year of a residency program in a hospital or an institution accredited for such training.Graduate training programs include only those internship, residency, and fellowship programs that are approved by accrediting bodies recognized within the United States or Canada. Descriptions of such programs are described below:An internship program involves broadly based clinical practice in which physicians acquire experience in treating a variety of medical problems under supervision (e.g., internal medicine, surgery, general practice, obstetrics-gynecology, and pediatrics). Such programs are in hospitals or other institutions accredited for internship training by a recognized body of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) (external link). A residency program involves training in a specialized field of medicine in a hospital or an institution accredited for training in the specialty by a recognized body of the American Medical Association (external link), (AMA) or Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). A fellowship program involves advanced training (beyond residency training) in a given medical specialty in either a clinical or research setting in a hospital or an institution accredited in the United States for such training.In addition to the Basic Requirements, you must possess 5 years of graduate training in the specialty field or equivalent experience and trainingOne year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-14 level that demonstrated my ability to perform significant medical research in a particular medical field. Examples of specialized experience include: providing leadership in the planning, directing and coordination of biomedical clinical research programs and activities, including administrative, regulatory and scientific matters; managing and evaluating research projects that are broad and complex in scope and require unconventional approaches or complex research techniques; establishing goals and objectives for assigned research area, and coordinating efforts to facilitate the resolution of critical issues involving accomplishment of the research; reviewing research data and progress reports, and implementing corrective actions needed to achieve established research goals and objectives; making recommendations to senior personnel for facilitating new research efforts, clinical studies, clinical trials, or other initiatives required to meet program needs; and planning and arranging national or regional seminars and symposia leading to the more rapid dissemination of scientific data.Note: Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10140945 (link to questionnaire)

This position has an education requirement. You are strongly encouraged to submit a copy of your transcripts (or a list of your courses including titles, credit hours completed and grades). Unofficial transcripts will be accepted in the application package. Official transcripts will be required from all selectees prior to receiving an official offer. Click here for information on Foreign Education.







A one-year trial/probationary period may be required upon selection/ placement

A one-year supervisory probationary period may be required upon selection/placement.

If selected, you will be required to complete a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report, OGE Form 450 to determine if a conflict or an appearance of a conflict exists between your financial interest and your prospective position with the agency. This information is required annually. For information, visit the NIH Ethics website: https://ethics.od.nih.gov/topics/fd.htm.

A newly appointed or reappointed employee may receive service credit for prior work experience or active duty uniformed service that otherwise would not be creditable for the purpose of determining his or her annual leave accrual rate. All creditable service must be directly related to the duties of the position being filled and decisions to allow for such credit must be finalized prior to the selectee's entrance on duty. Recipients will be determined on a case-by-case basis based on organizational need, specific case justification, and budget limitations.

This position is designated as a "non-emergency/teleworker" position and the selected candidate will be considered a "non-emergency/teleworker" employee. In the event of a closure, you must be available to telework or request leave.

Physicians Comparability Allowance of up to $30,000 per annum may be paid based on the selected physician's assignment, qualifications, experience, and duration of a negotiated service agreement.

At the supervisor's discretion, this position may offer work schedule flexibilities: [telework, remote work, compressed schedules, flexible schedules].

PHS Commissioned Officers interested in performing the duties of this position within the Commissioned Corps should also apply online to this announcement in order to receive consideration.

Additional selections may be made through this vacancy announcement.

The National Institutes of Health participates in the USCIS Electronic Employment Eligibility Verification Program (E-Verify). E-Verify helps employers determine employment eligibility of new hires and the validity of their Social Security numbers.

The NIH maintains a tobacco free work environment and campus.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Traditional rating and ranking of applications does not apply to this vacancy. You will be evaluated against the basic qualifications. Qualified applicants will be referred for consideration in accordance with the Office of Personnel Management direct hire guidelines. Veterans' Preference does not apply to the direct hire recruitment procedures. Selections made through this announcement will be processed as new appointments to the civil service. Current civil service employees would, therefore, be given new appointments to the civil service.



To be considered well qualified for the purposes of the Career Transition Assistance Program (CTAP) and the Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP), you must substantively exceed the basic qualifications and meet all eligibility, physical, medical, suitability, and any other requirements.