50% or less - See "Key Requirements" for travel details

Relocation expenses reimbursed

No

U.S. Citizenship at time of application

This position requires approximately 50% weekday travel

This position has a 2-Year Trial Period

Applicants must be available for employment on or about June 11, 2018

Applicants must complete degree requirements by June 11, 2018

Applicants must submit both undergrad/grad transcripts, if applicable

Must be eligible for the Recent Graduates Program (See Qualifications)

Creditworthiness Check and Background Investigation – post employment

Must complete initial online assessment and USAHire Assessment, if required

Must submit veteran's preference documentation (for veterans only)

All qualification requirements, including completion of education, must be met by June 11, 2018. For those using Superior Academic Achievement (SAA) to qualify, GPA requirements must be met by time of application.

1. ELIGIBILITY FOR PATHWAYS RECENT GRADUATE PROGRAM

To be eligible for this position, you must be a college graduate from a qualifying educational institution with an undergraduate and/or Master's degree (see required fields of study noted in 2 below), within 2 years of your application.

Students scheduled to receive their qualifying degree (see required fields of study noted in 2 below) no later than June 11, 2018 are also eligible.

Veterans unable to apply within two years of receiving their degree, due to military service obligation, have as many as six years after degree completion to apply.

2. DEGREES REQUIRED FOR APPLICATION

Undergraduate and Graduate Education: Major study - Accounting, Agricultural Business, Agricultural Finance, Agricultural Economics, Animal Science, Banking, Business Administration, Commercial/Banking Law, Dairy Science, Economics, Finance, Marketing - or areas of major study directly related to the position.

Foreign Education: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html .

3. QUALIFICATIONS

TO QUALIFY AT THE VH-34 LEVEL (GS-07 equivalent), applicants must have ONE of the following:

A) One (1) full year (18 semester hours or 27 quarter hours) of graduate level study education AND an undergraduate degree by June 11, 2018. Both the graduate work and undergraduate degree are in one of the following fields: Accounting, Agricultural Business, Agricultural Finance, Agricultural Economics, Animal Science, Banking, Business Administration, Commercial/Banking Law, Dairy Science, Economics, Finance, Marketing - or areas of major study directly related to the position. (Must submit transcripts with application)

OR

B) A bachelor's degree (in Accounting, Agricultural Business, Agricultural Finance, Agricultural Economics, Animal Science, Banking, Business Administration, Commercial/Banking Law, Dairy Science, Economics, Finance, Marketing - or areas of major study directly related to the position) AND have superior academic achievement (SAA) by June 11th, 2018. To qualify for SAA, applicants must have met one of the following:

i. A grade-point average of "B" (a GPA of 2.95 or higher out of a possible 4.0) for all completed undergraduates courses or those completed in the last two years of undergraduate study at the time of application.

ii. A grade-point average of "B+" (a GPA of 3.45 or higher out of a possible 4.0) for all courses in your major field of study, or those courses in your major completed in the last two years of undergraduate study at the time of application.

iii. Rank in the upper one-third of your class in the college, University or major subdivision.

iv. Membership in a national honor society (other than freshman honor societies) recognized by the Association of College Honor Societies.

If you are a veteran with preference eligibility and you are claiming 5-points veterans' preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other valid proof of eligibility. If you are claiming 10-point veterans' preference, you must also submit an SF-15, "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. For more information on veterans' preference see: http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/veterans.aspx.

Active Duty Service Members - You must submit a statement of discharge/certification of release or an official written document from the armed forces that certifies you are expected to be discharged or released from active duty service in the armed forces under honorable conditions no later than 120 days from the date the certification is signed. Enlisted Record Briefs and military identification do NOT qualify as official documentation. If the appropriate information is not submitted to confirm the discharge status, dates of service, etc., you will not be considered for this job opportunity under Veterans' Preference procedures. To gain access to your DD-214 online please visit http://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/. For more information on Veteran Authorities, consult the Vet Guide at: http://www.opm.gov/employ/veterans/html/vetguide.asp

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see www.sss.gov ).

All FCA employees are subject to the conflict of interest laws and Standards of Ethical Conduct imposed upon all employees of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government and may be required to file a Financial Disclosure Report.

FCA's supplemental ethics regulations restrict certain FCA employees concerning their direct or indirect interests in, or connections with, Farm Credit System institutions. These rules also require all employees to obtain approval for outside employment or business activities. Please contact the FCA HR Office at 703-883-4135 for additional information on these rules.

You may be eligible for noncompetitive conversion to a term or permanent competitive service position.

The FCA uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.

This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.

View Occupational Questionnaire



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The assessments for this job will measure the following competencies:

Assessment Questionnaire Competencies:

Conscientiousness/Work Motivation

Interest and Willingness

Learning

Oral Communication

Professionalism

Researching and Investigating

Online Assessment Battery (once successfully passed the questionnaire):

Accountability

Attention to Detail

Customer Service

Flexibility

Influencing/Negotiating

Integrity/Honesty

Interpersonal Skills

Learning

Reasoning

Self-Management

Stress Tolerance

Teamwork

Writing

Arithmetic

Mathematical Reasoning

Public Trust - Background Investigation