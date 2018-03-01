Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Research Scholar - Islamic Definition of the Nuclear Family in the wake of Modern Biomedical Technology

Georgetown University in Qatar is the recipient of a research grant from Qatar National Research Fund in support of a project exploring the impact of modern genetic and reproductive technologies on the Islamic structure of the nuclear family.

This project builds on several years of original research, which benefited from the research infrastructure that was established and funded by two three-year grants from the Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF). This project explores the impact of new genetic and reproductive technologies on the Islamic conceptualization of the nuclear family in terms of both the (re)formulation of relevant rules as well as the administration of these rules. This requires thorough analysis of three main genres and perspectives: Islamic ethico-legal discussions both in the pre-modern and modern periods; lived experiences of the users of these technologies, and modern positive legal structures and legislation.

This position will address the project's research questions from the positive legal perspective. The position holder will collaborate with the project team on examining how different legal systems have responded to challenges emanating from the various applications of genetic and reproductive technologies. Tasks will involve two main components: identification of main gaps in the scholarly literature; and analysis of key issues associated with the process of accommodating various applications of genetic and reproductive technologies by the different national legal systems.

The position will be based in Doha on a full time basis for four months during Fall 2018 with possible extension into Spring 2019. It is scheduled to begin by September 1, 2018.

The successful candidate will possess sufficient knowledge and expertise in the legal systems of the Middle East and/or the interface between Islamic law and modern legal systems within Muslim-majority or Muslim-minority contexts. PhD in hand or expected by the start date is required. Prior experience in similar projects and publication record is an added advantage.

Responsibilities

The successful candidate will play an important role by concentrating on the social scientific component of the project. Specifically, the research scholar will work with the team members on:

Surveying relevant scholarly literature.

Examining how different legal systems/frameworks respond to related questions.

Analyzing key issues associated with legal accommodation of related questions.

Other duties as assigned

