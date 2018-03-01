Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Entering a new phase of growth and development, Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) aims to recruit a Senior Assistant Dean for Planning and Strategic Initiatives. The position will work closely with the Dean in the planning, development and delivery of new programs and initiatives. He/she will work collaboratively with associate deans, senior administrators, faculty and staff to support the Dean in carrying out high-level projects and priorities. The position will collaborate with University stakeholders in Doha and on the main campus in Washington, DC on key institutional priorities, providing strategic-level advice and consultation. He/she will also serve as key liaison with select educational entities, government officials, and other organizations on shared issues, projects and initiatives. In collaboration with applicable University leadership and faculty bodies/committees, he/she will review, draft, propose and revise academic programs, policies, procedures, and guidelines.

We seek applications from candidates with at least a Master's degree in the Humanities, Social Sciences, or Business (PhD will be a plus) with significant experience managing complex projects that require the involvement of executive-level staff and collaboration of multiple departments and/or organizations, preferably at a university or in another non-profit setting. The preferred candidate will have the ability to exercise independent judgement, initiative, diplomacy, confidentiality and discretion when dealing with highly sensitive information. He/she will also have substantial experience in research, writing, editing and proof-reading. Exceptional communication skills in English language are also a requirement for the position (knowledge of Arabic language will be a plus).

Review of applications will begin on March 20, 2018 and continue until the position is filled.

Qatar offers a diverse, safe, and family-friendly environment. Compensation and expatriate benefits packages are highly competitive. For a glimpse of what it is like to be a part of Georgetown University in Qatar, see: https://youtu.be/HNoERrWln4k.

