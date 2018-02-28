Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Executive Director of Enrollment Management - School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, and the University's only part-time bachelor's program. By pairing seasoned scholars and practitioners with innovative educational programming, SCS prepares students with the skills needed to succeed in today's evolving business landscape.

The Executive Director of Enrollment Management creates, coordinates, and implements recruitment, admissions, and retention strategies in alignment with SCS's strategic plan. S/he works to engage and expand the pool of prospective and current students through strategic initiatives that will target specific and diverse populations in a variety of skill and field areas. Reporting to the Dean, School of Continuing Studies, the Executive Director of Enrollment Management has duties that include but are not limited to:

Recruitment Strategy and Management

Coordinates the planning of comprehensive, multi-year enrollment goals to achieve the academic, financial, and program objectives of SCS, in alignment with SCS's overall strategy; and oversees the direction and implementation of applications for SCS degree and non-degree programs.

Develops and executes a customer service oriented strategy for communicating, corresponding and tracking prospective students from lead qualification and cultivating relationships through registration.

Collaborates on strategic school-wide and enrollment-driven marketing efforts, and the design and execution of admissions collateral.

Collaborates with SCS's Data Intelligence Group to define metrics to be collected, conduct analyses, and develop models providing actionable insights.

Uses data-driven models to segment applicant population, maximize yields, provide periodic assertions, enable accurate forward-looking enrollment projections, and guide programs in developing classroom sizing and capacity-management strategies.

Collaborates and consults with other SCS departments, as well as Main Campus entities for best practices and coordination of enrollment management efforts.

Collaborates with Academic Affairs to develop, document, communicate, and manage admissions policies and practices for the School.

Leads the Enrollment Management committee, monitoring enrollments, tracking progress towards financial goals, and discussing current problems to identify and implement solutions.

Develops and executes effective and accessible enrollment reports to communicate enrollment progress and plans to the Dean, Dean's Cabinet, staff, and administrators.

Retention Strategy and Management

Analyzes enrollment trends, semester-to-semester enrollment, graduation projections and current student needs with the goal of providing semester and annual enrollment targets to the Dean and program leaders.

Maximizes student retention throughout the academic lifecycle.

Devises and implements retention goals and strategies, including defining the effects of issues on the populations enrolled in SCS programs and providing assessments on the impact these effects are having on the general enrollment of the School overall.

Coordinates the use of a student and alumni-facing CRM for SCS that allows the management of all communications with current SCS students and alumni.

Collaborates with Academic Affairs and Student Services to design, develop, and implement strategies to enhance student retention, utilizing the student-facing CRM.

Administrative

Supervises all admissions, recruitment, and enrollment management staff members.

Works with Academic Affairs and the Office of Student Financial Services on financial aid and scholarship issues.

Coordinates, with applicable academic programs, the administration of tuition scholarships for all SCS students.

Coordinates with appropriate offices the distribution of tuition scholarships based upon the guidelines set by the School of Continuing studies, as well as strategies related to recruitment.

In collaboration with the Dean of the School of Continuing Studies and the Chief Financial Officer, develops and manages the admissions and enrollment management budget.

Conducts assessments of all processes and technologies, implementing targeted improvements.

Plans, budgets, and manages productive relationships with third-party vendors of recruitment services and technologies.

Requirements

Master's degree

7 years of experience in a university setting with substantial supervisory experience

Demonstrated understanding of the development of successful enrollment management strategies

Ability to demonstrate hands-on expertise in the development, management, understanding, and maintenance of complex statistical and data models used for the analysis of admissions/recruitment data and other forecasting tools

Expert in Microsoft Office Suite, especially MS Excel and strong fluency with Hobsons' products (Apply Yourself, Connect, Retain), Banner, Cognos, and MyAccess

Experience using Salesforce in a Higher Education recruitment and retention context

Comprehensive understanding of enrollment data analysis, report development, and report delivery mechanisms

Experience with business intelligence software, including one or more of Cognos, Pyramid, Salesforce Analytics, and SAP

Ability to manage diverse tasks with frequent interruptions, meet deadlines with competing demands, and professionally counsel applicants regarding academic programs

Ability to build and manage productive relationships with external vendors and partners

Outstanding interpersonal and communication skills, excellent attention to detail, and self-confidence in high-level settings

Experience overseeing recruitment and/or retention for international programs in a global setting a strong plus

