Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Program Coordinator, Medical Programs - School of Continuing Studies

Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies (SCS) offers graduate programs in professional and liberal studies, more than 30 professional certificate programs, custom and corporate training and education, summer school and special programs, and the University's only part-time bachelor's program. By pairing seasoned scholars and practitioners with innovative educational programming, SCS prepares students with the skills needed to succeed in today's evolving business landscape.

The Program Coordinator for Medical Programs assists with the logistics, event planning and operations of a growing number of medical-related pre-college programs within Summer and Special Programs, a division of SCS, and the delivery of top quality educational programs to the pre-college population. Reporting to the Associate Dean of High School Programs, the Program Coordinator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Coordinates all logistical aspects of the Pre-College Medical Programs, such as program schedule coordination, classroom and lab space reservations, medical supply organization and purchasing, staff and guest speaker schedules, and audiovisual requests.

Schedules and works with support partners on the operational details for programs, including housing, bus requests, vendor requirements, meeting space and times, GOCard distribution or pick-up, and check-in day logistics and execution.

Provides on-site support to faculty and staff and performs daily service checks with the bus vendor and dining services during the program implementation phase.

Works with the non-degree financial team and SCS Finance to reconcile program expenditures and arrange transfer of revenue share amounts to partners.

Works closely with the medical and health partners in recruiting and assisting with the selection of administrative and student staff who support the pre-college medical programs.

Acts as a liaison in working with other Georgetown University divisions, such as Georgetown University Medical Center, School of Nursing and Health Studies, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Auxiliary Business Services, Georgetown Event Management Systems, the Office of the University Registrar, Residential Living and Dining Services.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

3 to 5 years of program management experience

Proficiency in Google apps and MS Office, Google sheets and Excel

Excellent organizational and time-management skills, systems orientation, and the ability to work successfully with a diverse group of individuals

Strong verbal and written communication skills, analytical skills, attention to detail, and the ability to manage multiple time sensitive projects simultaneously

Preferred qualifications

Experience with vendors, faculty, high school students

Experience in higher education

Knowledge of Georgetown Management System (GMS Workday)

