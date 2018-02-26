To provide expert attention to the needs of students in the area of reading and support teachers in the implementation of effective reading instruction.



* To assess the reading strengths and needs of students, provide that information to parents and educational staff, and use the results to plan and implement an effective reading program for the students

* To coordinate the administration of literacy assessments, examine the use of data from the assessments, and monitor student progress

* To provide reading intervention to students who are struggling with reading

* To support, supplement, and extend classroom teaching to implement a quality-reading program that meets the needs of students and work with teachers, support staff, and school administrators to facilitate the coordination of the reading program with the total curriculum

* To lead professional development in literacy, provide information on literacy methodology, model strategies or techniques, conduct demonstration or collaborative lessons, and coach or mentor teachers

* To maintain an in-depth knowledge of the Virginia Standards of Learning curriculum standards in reading

* To perform other duties as assigned by the principal or supervisor for reading

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIP:

A person in this position reports to the Principal and/or Assistant Principal.

STATE REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have or be eligible for Virginia licensure with endorsement(s) required for teaching assignment(s).

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

* Hold or eligible for licensure in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a reading specialist

* A Master's degree in reading or a Master's degree with a reading endorsement

* Three (3) years of successful classroom teaching experience in which the teaching of reading was an important responsibility

* Knowledge of current research and best practices in the field of reading

