High school wrestling coaching position. Season runs November through February.

- To assist in maintaining high academic standards for all student athletes.

- To assist the athletic director and principal in the hiring and/or retention of assistant coaches.

- To direct, supervise, and evaluate regularly the performance of all assistant coaches of the respective sport.

- To work cooperatively with the athletic director to assure proper insurance coverage for all athletes.

- To work cooperatively with other head athletic coaches in order to operate a well-balanced athletic program.

- To foster among the participants and spectators an appreciation of the values of athletics, a desire to win, an attitude of good sportsmanship, and a sense of pride in self, team, school, and community.

- To direct the training, conditioning, and performance of the varsity athletic team and to lead, supervise, and assist the assistant coaches in their efforts with teams assigned to them.

- To act as a positive influence upon the behavior of members of his/her athletic staff and teams.

- To be present and personally direct the team at all varsity contests and to be present at as many junior varsity and freshmen contests as possible. He/she will also be responsible for the supervision of his/her athletes at invitational meets or post-season competition.

- To advise the athletic director as to the preparation of schedules for his/her respective sport.

- To advise the athletic director in the selection and performance evaluations of officials.

- To recommend to the athletic director the type and amount of equipment and supplies needed to conduct the sports program. To provide for the inventory and care of equipment.

- To advise the athletic director of the condition of athletic facilities and needs for their preparation and maintenance.

- To assist the athletic director to ensure that lists of all players eligible for athletic contests are prepared and maintained under rules of the VHSL.

- To recommend to the athletic director and/or principal the removal of athletes from the team(s) when training or eligibility regulations have not been met.

- To ensure that all athletes have undergone and passed medical examinations before the regular practice season begins.

- To organize a system for encouraging students to try out for his/her team and to develop and recruit equipment manager(s), score keepers, statisticians, ball runners, etc. for all teams.

- To collect and keep on file records, statistics, news items, and photographs for the athletic teams under his/her supervision.

- To recommend to the athletic director those students who qualify for a varsity letter or junior varsity/freshman certificate.

- To recommend to the athletic director, upon request, prospective coaches.

- To observe sub varsity practices and games.

- To perform other duties related to the position of head athletic coach as requested by the high school principal and/or athletic director.

- Coaching experience or participation in the sport which you are applying for on high school or college levels.- Completion of CPR and First Aid training or enrollment in current CPR and First Aid training course.- Prefer experience as a teacher or classified employee in Loudoun County Public Schools.- Prefer a Virginia Teaching License candidate or a full-time classified employee for Loudoun County Public Schools.