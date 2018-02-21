Manages student behavior, assesses and evaluates student achievement, and modifies instructional activities, as required.



Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related educational services for students. Carries out a variety of student monitoring and controls activities; performs related duties as required or assigned.



Classes taught may be single or multi-grade level, subject, skill or specialty oriented. Incumbents usually perform duties within a team or departmental setting, but may work independently in a unique teaching specialty. Some positions are assigned to science labs or industrial arts/technology or other education labs where greater than average monitoring is required in order to diminish the chance of accidental injury to students.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Continually assess student achievement and maintain appropriate assessment and evaluation documentation for institutional and individual reporting purposes

* Plan and implement appropriate instructional and/or learning strategies and activities, including determination of appropriate kind and level of materials, provide appropriate learning experiences, manage allotted learning time to maximize student achievement, and utilize a variety of instructional materials and available multi-media and computer technology to enhance learning

* Manage the behavior of learners in an instructional setting to ensure that the environment is conducive to the learning process, and assist and participate in management of student behavior in other parts of the school, center, school grounds, or work site

* Coordinate instructional activities with other professional staff, both school and nonschool-based, as required, to maximize learning opportunities

* Participate in in-service and professional development activities and staff meetings, as required or assigned

* Continually communicate with students on instructional expectations to keep them informed of their progress in meeting those expectations

* Communicate with parents through conferences and other means

* Collaborate with other professionals (guidance counselors, librarians, etc.) to carry out schoolwide instructional or related activities as needed

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIP:

A person in this position reports to the Principal and/or Assistant Principal

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to sit; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or student supplies; and reach with hands and arms. The employee is regularly required to see, talk and hear. The employee frequently is required to stand, walk and occasionally to run. Occasional movement of students by wheelchairs and other mechanical devices may be necessary. Occasional travel on student field trips may be necessary. The employee is occasionally required to stoop, kneel, crouch or bend and may be required to lift up to approximately 25 pounds.

STATE REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

* Holds a valid Virginia or out-of-state teaching license in Special Education

* Eligible for a Virginia teaching license in Special Education (must submit transcripts)

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge of content, curriculum, methods, materials, and equipment of instructional specialty(ies) to which assigned; knowledge of pre-adolescent and adolescent growth and development; knowledge of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) curriculum related to assignments and School Division mission, goals, and organization; ability to apply knowledge of current research and theory to instructional programs; skill in the use of multi-media and computer technology to enhance learning; ability to plan and implement lessons based on Division and school objectives and the needs and abilities of students to whom assigned; ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with students, peers, administrators, and parents; skill in oral and written communications; excellent human relations skills.



