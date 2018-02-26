Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related educational services for students.

Manages student behavior, assesses and evaluates student achievement, and modifies instructional activities, as required; carries out a variety of student monitoring and controls activities; performs related duties as required or assigned.

Positions covered by this specification serve general education classrooms. Classes taught may be single or multi-grade level, subject, skill or specialty oriented. Incumbents usually perform duties within a team or departmental setting, but may work independently in a unique teaching specialty. Some positions are assigned to science labs or industrial arts/technology or other education labs where greater than average monitoring is required in order to diminish the chance of accidental injury to students.



Continually assess student achievement and maintain appropriate assessment and evaluation documentation for institutional and individual reporting purposes

Plan and implement appropriate instructional and/or learning strategies and activities, including determination of appropriate kind and level of materials, provide appropriate learning experiences, manage allotted learning time to maximize student achievement, and utilize a variety of instructional materials and available multi-media and computer technology to enhance learning

Manage the behavior of learners in an instructional setting to ensure that the environment is conducive to the learning process, and assist and participate in management of student behavior in other parts of the school, center, school grounds, or work site

Coordinate instructional activities with other professional staff, both school and nonschool-based, as required, to maximize learning opportunities

Participate in in-service and professional development activities and staff meetings, as required or assigned

Continually communicate with students on instructional expectations to keep them informed of their progress in meeting those expectations; Communicate with parents through conferences and other means

Collaborate with other professionals (guidance counselors, librarians, etc.) to carry out schoolwide instructional or related activities as needed



A person in this position reports to the Principal and/or Assistant Principal

STATE REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

Must have or be eligible for Virginia licensure with endorsement(s) required for teaching assignment(s).

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge of content, curriculum, methods, materials, and equipment of instructional specialty(ies) to which assigned; knowledge of pre-adolescent and adolescent growth and development; knowledge of Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) curriculum related to assignments and School Division mission, goals, and organization; ability to apply knowledge of current research and theory to instructional programs; skill in the use of multi-media and computer technology to enhance learning; ability to plan and implement lessons based on Division and school objectives and the needs and abilities of students to whom assigned; ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with students, peers, administrators, and parents; skill in oral and written communications; excellent human relations skills.

