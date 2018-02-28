DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

DCS Corporation is looking for an Optical Scientist to perform research and development of digital holography, lasers, spatial light modulators and other active optical technologies for military applications.This is a laboratory-based position to design, build, test and analyze results from novel active optical systems.The position is on-site at a Government facility. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of the work, US Citizenship is required.Must have a PhD in a related field and 2 years of experience in active optical systems.Must have a Secret Security Clearance.Near term PhD graduates with greater experience will also be considered.