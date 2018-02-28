DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

DCS is looking for an FPGA Engineer with experience FPGA hardware design and development, circuit design, and electronics system integration for military surveillance applications. The position is on-site at a Government facility.Essential Job Functions:Job responsibilities include design, development, and integration of embedded hardware for system command and control, image processing, data collection, calibration, and test.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Candidate must have an BS in Electrical Engineering and at least 5 years of relevant experience, a MS and 4 years of relevant experience, or a PHD and 2 years of relevant experience.Must possess a secret clearance.