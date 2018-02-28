FPGA Engineer

Employer
DCS Corp
Location
Washington, DC, Virginia
Posted
Feb 28, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Ref
18-0159
Function
Engineer
Industry
Engineering
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
DCS is looking for an FPGA Engineer with experience FPGA hardware design and development, circuit design, and electronics system integration for military surveillance applications. The position is on-site at a Government facility.

Essential Job Functions:

Job responsibilities include design, development, and integration of embedded hardware for system command and control, image processing, data collection, calibration, and test.
Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

Candidate must have an BS in Electrical Engineering and at least 5 years of relevant experience, a MS and 4 years of relevant experience, or a PHD and 2 years of relevant experience.

Must possess a secret clearance.
  • DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.
  • Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.

    • Not ready to apply?

    Email me to apply later

    Similar jobs

    Share
    Apply

    More searches like this