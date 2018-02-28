Image Processing Engineer
- Employer
- DCS Corp
- Location
- Washington, DC, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 28, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- 18-0158
- Function
- Engineer
- Industry
- Engineering
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
DCS is looking for an Image Processing Engineer with experience in the enhancement of image quality for computational and/or human analysis and inspection. This includes real-time signal processing and analysis, CUDA/GPU software development, and signal analysis optimization and integration. The position is on-site at a Government facility.
Essential Job Functions:
Job responsibilities include design, development, and integration of algorithms, software, and hardware for data collection, processing, calibration, and test.
Programming and hardware interfacing at all levels is expected including C/C++ and embedded systems to be applied to real-time airborne, ship-based, and terrestrial systems. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.
Must have a Bachelor's degree in related field and 8 years of experience or
Masters with 6 years of experience or PhD and 4 years of experience.
Must possess a secret clearance.
Experience in image/signal processing, software programming, graphical user interfaces, image compression, and image reconstruction.
Must have experience with EO/IR systems.
DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities. Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP
here.
