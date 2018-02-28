Image Processing Engineer

Employer
DCS Corp
Location
Washington, DC, Virginia
Posted
Feb 28, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Ref
18-0158
Function
Engineer
Industry
Engineering
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
DCS is looking for an Image Processing Engineer with experience in the enhancement of image quality for computational and/or human analysis and inspection. This includes real-time signal processing and analysis, CUDA/GPU software development, and signal analysis optimization and integration. The position is on-site at a Government facility.

Essential Job Functions:

Job responsibilities include design, development, and integration of algorithms, software, and hardware for data collection, processing, calibration, and test.

Programming and hardware interfacing at all levels is expected including C/C++ and embedded systems to be applied to real-time airborne, ship-based, and terrestrial systems. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

Must have a Bachelor's degree in related field and 8 years of experience or
Masters with 6 years of experience or PhD and 4 years of experience.

Must possess a secret clearance.

Experience in image/signal processing, software programming, graphical user interfaces, image compression, and image reconstruction.

Must have experience with EO/IR systems.
  • DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.
  • Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.

    • Not ready to apply?

    Email me to apply later

    Similar jobs

    Share
    Apply

    More searches like this