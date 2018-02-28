DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

DCS is looking for an Image Processing Engineer with experience in the enhancement of image quality for computational and/or human analysis and inspection. This includes real-time signal processing and analysis, CUDA/GPU software development, and signal analysis optimization and integration. The position is on-site at a Government facility.Essential Job Functions:Job responsibilities include design, development, and integration of algorithms, software, and hardware for data collection, processing, calibration, and test.Programming and hardware interfacing at all levels is expected including C/C++ and embedded systems to be applied to real-time airborne, ship-based, and terrestrial systems. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Must have a Bachelor's degree in related field and 8 years of experience orMasters with 6 years of experience or PhD and 4 years of experience.Must possess a secret clearance.Experience in image/signal processing, software programming, graphical user interfaces, image compression, and image reconstruction.Must have experience with EO/IR systems.