DCS is seeking an operations analyst to support PM PNT in task management, document control, calendar management, meeting coordination and planning, writing executive summaries, event planning and other tasks as required.The position is on-site at APG, MD.Candidates must possess strong written and verbal communication skills, be detail oriented, motivated, quick learners and able to function in a fast paced environment.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.HS degree and 10 years or more related experience required. Experience in an Acquisition or Army operations environment desired.Must possess a secret clearance.Must be able to interact with customers and senior leadership.Must be experienced with MS Office (especially PowerPoint) and knowledgeable as a user of SharePoint.Background in Information Management desired.Ability to contribute to process development a plus.