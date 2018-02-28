Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Software Developer with C++ experience to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location.

Responsibilities

• Define application objectives by analyzing user requirements; envision system features and functionality

• Design and develop user interfaces to applications by setting expectations and features priorities throughout the development life cycle

• Ability to program using C and C++ in both a Windows and/or Linux/Unix environment

• Integrate applications by designing database architecture and server scripting

• Note interruptions or bugs in operation and perform problem solving exercise to determine problem and ensure continued use of the application

Required Qualifications

• 5 years of application analysis & implementation experience

• Working knowledge of query language

• Experience with data integration; APIs, applications, flat files, etc.

• Experience with XML

• Ability to develop data extractions or reports

• Perform coding in Linux and Windows Operating System (OS) environments, using open source libraries such as QT and Boost

• Excellent customer service skills

Desired Qualifications

• BA/BS

• Possess Top Secret or above clearance

• Knowledge of the labs, systems and networks that comprise the NAVAIR RDT&E network environment at Patuxent River, MD

• Self-motivated, takes initiative and works well in a team environment with the ability to meet deadlines

• Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

• Familiarity with BMC Footprints, RSA Archer, Atlassian, SharePoint, and/or IBM DOORS

Education

HS/GED

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CJP